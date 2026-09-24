Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Which Cash Back Card Is Right for You?

If you're on the hunt for a versatile cash back credit card with no annual fee, you've probably come across two great options: The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The Chase Freedom Flex® wins out if you're willing to track and activate rotating categories each quarter and earn 5% cash back. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards wins if you'd rather set one category and forget it -- especially if that category is gas.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex®, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, and which is right for you.

Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: How the earning rates compare

The Chase Freedom Flex® pays 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, plus 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

You'll have to activate the bonus categories every quarter, and Chase decides what they are -- think things like grocery stores, PayPal, or online shopping, depending on the time of year.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards flips that script. You pick your own bonus category from a list -- gas, dining, travel, drugstores, online shopping, or home improvement -- and earn 6% cash back on it for your first year, then 3% after. That's one of the best bonus categories you'll find anywhere, especially on a card with no annual fee -- a 6% cash back rate is basically unheard of. Plus, you can even change your bonus category once a month if you want.

You'll also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After the combined spending cap, cash back drops to 1%.

Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Which is best for gas and groceries?

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the stronger choice here. Choose gas as your bonus category, and you're pretty much covered at the pump without ever thinking about it again. That's a strong enough rate that it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026.

Add the automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and you've got two of your biggest monthly expenses covered without any activation required.

The Chase Freedom Flex® doesn't offer a standing grocery or gas rate. You'll only earn 5% on groceries or gas if and when Chase happens to run that as a quarterly category. If those are your two biggest spending buckets, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the easy winner.