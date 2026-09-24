Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Which Cash Back Card Is Right for You?
If you're on the hunt for a versatile cash back credit card with no annual fee, you've probably come across two great options: The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) and the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The Chase Freedom Flex® wins out if you're willing to track and activate rotating categories each quarter and earn 5% cash back. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards wins if you'd rather set one category and forget it -- especially if that category is gas.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex®, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, and which is right for you.
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: How the earning rates compare
The Chase Freedom Flex® pays 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, plus 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
You'll have to activate the bonus categories every quarter, and Chase decides what they are -- think things like grocery stores, PayPal, or online shopping, depending on the time of year.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards flips that script. You pick your own bonus category from a list -- gas, dining, travel, drugstores, online shopping, or home improvement -- and earn 6% cash back on it for your first year, then 3% after. That's one of the best bonus categories you'll find anywhere, especially on a card with no annual fee -- a 6% cash back rate is basically unheard of. Plus, you can even change your bonus category once a month if you want.
You'll also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. After the combined spending cap, cash back drops to 1%.
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Which is best for gas and groceries?
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the stronger choice here. Choose gas as your bonus category, and you're pretty much covered at the pump without ever thinking about it again. That's a strong enough rate that it earned Motley Fool Money's award for Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026.
Add the automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and you've got two of your biggest monthly expenses covered without any activation required.
The Chase Freedom Flex® doesn't offer a standing grocery or gas rate. You'll only earn 5% on groceries or gas if and when Chase happens to run that as a quarterly category. If those are your two biggest spending buckets, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the easy winner.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Which is best for dining and travel?
The Chase Freedom Flex® takes this one. It pays a fixed 3% on dining and drugstores, including takeout and delivery, with no activation needed, and 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards can compete with the Chase Freedom Flex® here, but only if you set dining or travel as your chosen bonus category -- and then you give up that slot for gas, online shopping, or wherever else you'd rather earn the bonus. You can't have it all at once with this card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
-
We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
-
- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Welcome bonus, fees, and intro APR
The Chase Freedom Flex® offers a $250 bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months, a solid welcome bonus. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, meanwhile, offers a $200 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days -- a slightly steeper bar.
These are both respectable bonuses, but not fantastic. If a great welcome offer matters to you, it's worth comparing both against the best credit card sign-up bonuses before you commit.
Both cards also feature the same length intro APR offer, with slightly different ongoing variable APRs:
- Chase Freedom Flex®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after. Intro balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.
- Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Both solid options if you want to save on all kinds of interest. Neither charges an annual fee, either, so there's no ongoing cost to weigh against your rewards.
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: Which card should you get?
Pick the Chase Freedom Flex® if you don't mind tweaking your spending habits (and activating bonus categories) each quarter to earn 5% back, plus great steady earning rates on dining and Chase Travel rewards.
Pick the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards if you spend heavily in one category, like gas, and want a fantastic 6% cash back rate for a full year (then 3% back after that).
And if neither quite fits, our list of the best credit cards available now is a great place to scope out your options.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2026 $62.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.