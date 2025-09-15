Chase Freedom Flex's 5% Bonus Categories Are Now Better Than Ever

If you've been using credit cards long enough, you know how rare it is to find a no-annual-fee card that actually feels like a keeper. The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is one of those rare gems. This card is simple, rewarding, and it just keeps getting better.

This isn't some flashy travel card with a $700 fee. It's a cash back workhorse that can quietly earn you hundreds of dollars every year without costing you a dime to carry. And in 2025, Chase has made it even harder to ignore.

Why the Chase Freedom Flex stands out

The biggest draw is the 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Every quarter, Chase picks different popular spending areas, and you'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases. Grocery stores, gas stations, online shopping, streaming services; these are categories most of us already spend plenty in. It feels almost like free money when you hit the max.

You'll also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, every quarter, all year long.

Then there's the built-in 3% cash back on dining and drugstores. That means your Friday night takeout and even your Walgreens run earn you more. Everything else earns 1%, which is solid for a card with a $0 anual fee.

And don't forget: new cardholders earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.