Chase Freedom Flex's New Bonus Categories: 9% on Chase Travel, 5% on Amazon, and More
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) just kicked off its Q2 2026 bonus categories, and they're a solid lineup. Now through June 30, cardholders can earn 5% cash back or more in three spending categories -- on top of the 3% categories they enjoy year-round.
Learn what's new, how to take advantage, and whether you ought to sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex®.
New Q2 bonus categories
Now through June 30, here's what cardholders earn on the first $1,500 spent across all quarterly bonus categories.
9% back on Chase Travel
The Chase Freedom Flex® card earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ all year. The quarterly bonus adds another 4% for a total of 9% back.
That's an even higher rate than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and carries a $795 annual fee. (The Chase Freedom Flex® card has no annual fee.)
Any prepaid booking made through Chase Travel qualifies -- like flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more.
5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market
Amazon owns Whole Foods Market, which is why they appear together.
Here's what qualifies for 5% back:
- Amazon.com purchases, including digital downloads, Amazon gift cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items purchased through Amazon.com's marketplace
- In-store and online Whole Foods purchases
5% back on Feeding America donations
Feeding America is a nonprofit that distributes food to families in need across the U.S. To make sure your donation earns 5% back, donate directly through Feeding America's website.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How to activate your quarterly bonus categories
You need to activate your quarterly bonus categories to earn the higher rates. Registration ends June 14.
You can activate through:
- Your Chase rewards portal -- just sign into your account through the website or mobile app
- www.chasebonus.com -- you'll need to enter some personal info
- The phone number on the back of your card
- Any Chase bank branch -- ask a banker for assistance
Should you sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex®?
If you spend a lot on Amazon, or you're planning a vacation, then now is a pretty good time to get the Chase Freedom Flex® card.
On top of its rotating bonus categories, the card offers:
- $0 annual fee
- $200 bonus after you spend $500 within the first 3 months
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ year-round
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR)
It's a great card to have around when the bonus categories line up with your spending -- and it costs nothing to carry.
To learn more and sign up while the Q2 bonus categories last, click here.
Don't want rotating categories? Check out this card instead
If you just want a card that earns a solid rate on every purchase year-round, then check out another Chase card: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It's similar to the Chase Freedom Flex®, but with a higher base cash back rate and a bigger, limited-time sign-up bonus.
It offers:
- $0 annual fee
- $250 cash back bonus after you spend $500 within the first 3 months
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR)
So it earns 50% more cash back on non-bonus spending than the Chase Freedom Flex®. Plus, its sign-up bonus is $50 higher -- but only until April 30 at 9 a.m. EST.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.