Chase Freedom Flex's New Bonus Categories: 9% on Chase Travel, 5% on Amazon, and More

The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) just kicked off its Q2 2026 bonus categories, and they're a solid lineup. Now through June 30, cardholders can earn 5% cash back or more in three spending categories -- on top of the 3% categories they enjoy year-round.

Learn what's new, how to take advantage, and whether you ought to sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex®.

New Q2 bonus categories

Now through June 30, here's what cardholders earn on the first $1,500 spent across all quarterly bonus categories.

9% back on Chase Travel

The Chase Freedom Flex® card earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ all year. The quarterly bonus adds another 4% for a total of 9% back.

That's an even higher rate than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and carries a $795 annual fee. (The Chase Freedom Flex® card has no annual fee.)

Any prepaid booking made through Chase Travel qualifies -- like flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more.

5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market

Amazon owns Whole Foods Market, which is why they appear together.

Here's what qualifies for 5% back:

Amazon.com purchases, including digital downloads, Amazon gift cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items purchased through Amazon.com's marketplace

In-store and online Whole Foods purchases

5% back on Feeding America donations

Feeding America is a nonprofit that distributes food to families in need across the U.S. To make sure your donation earns 5% back, donate directly through Feeding America's website.