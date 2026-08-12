Looking to save on balance transfers and earn solid cash back while you do it? If so, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Citi Double Cash® Card are two of your best bets.

Both cards come with 0% intro APR on balance transfers, no annual fee, and solid ongoing cash back rates once your debt is paid off. But the card details differ enough that you have a real decision to make before you apply.

Here's how these two cards stack up if getting rid of debt is your main goal.

Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: How long is the 0% intro APR on balance transfers?

Bottom line: The Citi Double Cash is the better balance transfer card -- but the Chase Freedom Unlimited is better for purchases and balance transfers.

The Citi Double Cash offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is one of the better 0% windows you'll find on any card. It doesn't offer any 0% window on purchases, however. An ongoing 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited, meanwhile, offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. That matters if you want a card that can help you save on both existing debt and upcoming expenses. An 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.

Both cards have variable APRs that kick in once the intro windows end, so you'll want to pay off your balance before that happens.

If we're talking balance transfers exclusively, though, the Citi Double Cash is the better bet.