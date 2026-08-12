Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which Cash Back Card Is Better for Balance Transfers?
Looking to save on balance transfers and earn solid cash back while you do it? If so, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Citi Double Cash® Card are two of your best bets.
Both cards come with 0% intro APR on balance transfers, no annual fee, and solid ongoing cash back rates once your debt is paid off. But the card details differ enough that you have a real decision to make before you apply.
Here's how these two cards stack up if getting rid of debt is your main goal.
Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: How long is the 0% intro APR on balance transfers?
Bottom line: The Citi Double Cash is the better balance transfer card -- but the Chase Freedom Unlimited is better for purchases and balance transfers.
The Citi Double Cash offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is one of the better 0% windows you'll find on any card. It doesn't offer any 0% window on purchases, however. An ongoing 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited, meanwhile, offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. That matters if you want a card that can help you save on both existing debt and upcoming expenses. An 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.
Both cards have variable APRs that kick in once the intro windows end, so you'll want to pay off your balance before that happens.
If we're talking balance transfers exclusively, though, the Citi Double Cash is the better bet.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: What will the balance transfer fee cost you?
These cards have a similar balance transfer fee structure -- just with different deadlines.
- Citi Double Cash: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days
On both cards, you'll pay a balance transfer fee of 3% (minimum $5) if you move your balance within the "early" window, then 5% (minimum $5) after that. Chase's 3% window closes after 60 days from account opening, while Citi gives you until the 4-month mark. So again, Citi has a slight edge here.
On a $5,000 transfer, you're looking at a $150 fee with the 3% intro rate versus $250 at the 5% rate. It's the same math on either card, but Citi's longer deadline makes it easier to save.
Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: Which card earns better rewards?
Here's where the Chase Freedom Unlimited might pull ahead for some: Earning rewards.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with a decent flat rate, plus some of the better bonus rates on everyday spending categories. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I have this card myself, and love getting 3% back every time I eat out. That's one of the better dining rates you'll find on a no-annual-fee card. The Chase Freedom Unlimited won our award for Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 for a reason.
The Citi Double Cash, meanwhile, keeps things simple with a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
The Citi Double Cash is probably the winner if you want one card to cover all your spending. But if you want to get rewarded for common spending categories like dining, drugstores, and more, I give the edge to the Chase Freedom Unlimited here.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: Which card should you choose for a balance transfer?
Pick Citi Double Cash if a balance transfer is your top (or only) priority -- the longer 0% intro window makes it easier to save. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, meanwhile, wins if you want to save on new purchases, plus enjoy some strong bonus categories.
Either way, neither card charges an annual fee, so there's no cost to holding onto it as a rewards card once the balance is gone. And if you're still weighing your options, it's worth comparing both against all the best balance transfer cards before you apply.
Our Research Expert
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