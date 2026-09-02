Want to earn easy cash back on whatever you buy? You're looking at two of the best options: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Citi Double Cash® Card.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the better pick if you spend a lot on dining, drugstores, or travel through Chase. The Citi Double Cash® Card wins if you just want flat 2% cash back on everything without thinking about categories.

Both charge no annual fee, so the right call comes down to how your spending is actually shaped. Here's what to know.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: How the earning rates compare

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns more if you spend in its bonus categories -- but the Citi Double Cash® Card earns more on everything else.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases. I have this card myself, and love it -- especially getting 3% back every time I eat out (which is a lot).

The Citi Double Cash® Card keeps things simple: You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

If your spending is mostly on things like groceries, gas, and online purchases, the Citi Double Cash® Card's flat 2% cash back beats the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s 1.5% base rate. But if you eat out often or book with Chase Travel, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® pulls ahead fast.