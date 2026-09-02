Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which Is Better in September 2026?
Want to earn easy cash back on whatever you buy? You're looking at two of the best options: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Citi Double Cash® Card.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the better pick if you spend a lot on dining, drugstores, or travel through Chase. The Citi Double Cash® Card wins if you just want flat 2% cash back on everything without thinking about categories.
Both charge no annual fee, so the right call comes down to how your spending is actually shaped. Here's what to know.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: How the earning rates compare
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns more if you spend in its bonus categories -- but the Citi Double Cash® Card earns more on everything else.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases. I have this card myself, and love it -- especially getting 3% back every time I eat out (which is a lot).
The Citi Double Cash® Card keeps things simple: You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
If your spending is mostly on things like groceries, gas, and online purchases, the Citi Double Cash® Card's flat 2% cash back beats the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s 1.5% base rate. But if you eat out often or book with Chase Travel, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® pulls ahead fast.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which has the better welcome bonus?
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Citi Double Cash® Card's bonus amount is the same -- but the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s is easier to earn.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers $200 cash back after $500 in purchases within 3 months. That's a bar most people can clear in a weeks, without trying.
The Citi Double Cash® Card also offers a $200 bonus, but you need to spend $1,500 within 6 months to get it.
Both are super attainable, but I give the edge to the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and its lower total spend requirement. You can also earn it faster, which I like.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which is better for balance transfers?
The Citi Double Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is one of the better 0% intro APR offers you'll find on any card. It doesn't offer any 0% window on purchases, though. At the end of the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, on the other hand, comes with 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.
Both cards have a balance transfer fee of 3% (minimum $5) if you move your balance within the "early" window, then 5% (minimum $5) after that. But Citi's early window lasts four months long, while Chase's is just 60 days.
If you're looking to get rid of debt interest-free, the Citi Double Cash® Card is the way to go. It offers a longer balance transfer window, plus a longer period to save on balance transfer fees up front.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Chase Freedom Unlimited® vs. Citi Double Cash® Card: Which one should you get?
Get the Chase Freedom Unlimited® if you spend a lot on dining, drugstores, or Chase Travel, or if you want an intro APR that covers new purchases, too. Get the Citi Double Cash® Card if you'd rather not think about categories and just want a strong flat rate from one of the top flat-rate credit cards.
No matter which you choose, you're getting a great no-annual-fee cash back card. On the other hand, you can always get both -- a great way to unlock some solid bonus categories, plus the Citi Double Cash® Card's 2% cash back rate.
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