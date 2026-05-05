Chase Freedom Unlimited vs. Citi Double Cash: Which Is Better in May 2026?
If you're shopping around for a great cash back card, you've probably come across two names: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Citi Double Cash.
They're both perennial favorites, and for good reason -- neither charges an annual fee, both earn solid flat-rate rewards, and either one works as a reasonable "default" card for everyday spending.
But depending on how you spend -- and how you hope to save -- one card can be substantially better than the other. Here's how it breaks down.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for category spenders with a flat-rate floor
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is great for anyone who wants a solid flat rate and great bonus categories. It comes with:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
If you're anything like me, you eat out and order delivery a lot (i.e., too much). That 3% dining rate can help you save a ton.
There's also the fact that with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can pool your rewards with a Chase Sapphire card. That way, you can put your rewards toward travel with one of Chase's airline or hotel transfer partners.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening -- an easy threshold to hit, and a strong offer for a card with no annual fee.
Want to earn 3% on dining and much more? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and apply today.
Citi Double Cash® Card: Best for simplicity and higher flat-rate earners
The Citi Double Cash® Card does one thing, and does it well. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. No annual fee, no bells or whistles, no hoops to jump through.
It also has a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers (not purchases), then a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That 2% flat rate beats out the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s 1.5% baseline. And while that may not seem like a big difference, it can add up. Let's say you spend $5,000 a month on your card (in non-bonus category spending) -- the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s flat rate would earn you $900, while the Citi Double Cash® Card would earn you $1,200.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 in the first 6 months -- a higher bar than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, but still achievable for most cardholders.
Ready to earn 2% on every purchase, everywhere? Click here to read our full Citi Double Cash® Card review and apply today.
Which top cash back card is right for you?
If you dine out often, book travel through Chase, or see yourself eventually adding a Sapphire card to the mix, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is probably the smarter pick. The bonus categories add real value, and the lower spend threshold on the welcome offer makes it easier to earn from day one.
On the other hand, if you want a great flat rate on every single purchase without having to think twice, the Citi Double Cash® Card wins out. Getting 2% on everything you buy is hard to argue with, and the longer intro APR offer -- 18 months on Balance Transfers versus 15 months -- gives it an edge if you're carrying debt.
Either way, though, you're looking at two of the best no-annual-fee cash back cards available right now.
For a broader look at what's worth applying for now, check out our list of the best cash back credit cards.
Our Research Expert
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