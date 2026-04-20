Chase Has My Favorite Credit Card One-Two Punch. Here's Why

Most people pick one credit card and call it a day. I get it -- one card, minimal thinking, just swipe and move on. But if you're leaving rewards on the table every time you eat out or book a hotel, that simplicity could be costing you a lot. The fix doesn't have to be complicated. I recommend a simple two-card setup, both from Chase: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). Together, they can help you save on big trips and a range of everyday purchases, all for just $95 in total annual fees. Here's what to know. 1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Our favorite mid-tier travel card The Chase Sapphire Preferred is the card I'm always recommending to infrequent travelers. For a $95 annual fee, you'll get: A $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases If you fly even a few times a year, this card can pay for itself fast. The $50 hotel credit effectively cuts the annual fee in half, and great earning rates on dining, online groceries, and more can help you save a ton. Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or potentially more if you use Chase's transfer partners.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC



2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Great for no-annual-fee cash back The Chase Sapphire Preferred helps you save on travel, but the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is built for the rest of your life. For my money (literally), it's the best no-annual-fee card in the Chase lineup. You'll get: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases Those earning rates may look pretty similar to the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- and they are. The big difference, though, is that you're getting 1.5% back on every purchase, instead of 1X points. That might not sound like much, but it can save you a ton on purchases outside of your bonus categories: Gas, in-person groceries, online shopping, and more. Plus, it costs you nothing to hold onto the Chase Freedom Unlimited® year after year. There's practically no downside here. Current sign-up bonus: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 in the first 3 months from account opening.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-time Offer Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $250 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC

