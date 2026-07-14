Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Capital One Spark Cash: Which Card Is Better in 2026?
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card I'd hand most small business owners, and it mostly comes down to having a $0 annual fee. It earns extra on the stuff businesses typically buy, plus the limited-time welcome offer is an easier lift.
The Capital One Spark Cash charges $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees). It makes more sense if you have an established business with spending that runs flat and unpredictable across categories.
Here's how to figure out which one fits you better.
Cash back on everyday business purchases
These two cards take opposite approaches to rewards. The Chase Ink Business Cash pays bonus rates on a handful of common business categories, then a base rate on everything else. The Capital One Spark Cash skips categories entirely and pays one flat rate on every purchase.
Here's how the Chase Ink Business Cash breaks down:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases, with no cap
The Capital One Spark Cash keeps it simple. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, with no categories to track and no spending caps to babysit. If you hate optimizing, that's the whole pitch.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Which card has a better welcome offer
Both cards currently dangle the same primary welcome offer amount, so the real tiebreaker is how fast you can hit the spending requirement to earn it.
- Chase Ink Business Cash welcome bonus: Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
- Capital One Spark Cash welcome bonus: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
The Chase Ink Business Cash's current limited-time offer gives you a longer runway and a lower target. I think most business owners will find it easier to earn. But if you can meet the requirements, the Capital One Spark Cash throws in an extra travel credit for that higher spend and shorter window.
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Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $250 Business Travel credit.
Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
2% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Welcome Offer Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
Earn $1,000 Cash Back
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This card is made for business owners who want cash back – plain and simple. With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no rotating categories, no limits, and rewards won't expire for the life of the account. Add in a $1,000 cash back welcome offer, a limited-time opportunity to earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit and a $0 annual fee the first year ($95 after), and you’ve got a straightforward, high-earning card that turns everyday business spending into real cash rewards.Read Full Review
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- Earn a big sign-up bonus
- Unlimited 2% cash back
- No foreign transaction fees
- Annual fee after the first year
- No intro APR offer
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- Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
- For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
- $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
- Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
- Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
- No foreign transaction fees
- Top rated mobile app
The annual fee math
The annual fee is where the Chase Ink Business Cash pulls ahead for most owners. The Chase Ink Business Cash charges $0 annual fee. The Capital One Spark Cash charges $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees).
That $95 (see rates and fees) isn't a dealbreaker, but it does set a bar. If most of your spending falls outside Chase's bonus categories, the Capital One Spark Cash earns 2% where the Chase Ink Business Cash earns 1%.
That extra 1% can offset the $95 fee (see rates and fees) once you spend about $9,500 a year on those non-bonus purchases. So if you spend less than that off-category, the $0-annual-fee card keeps more money in your pocket.
Both cards play nice abroad, too, with no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees) on either one.
Who each card is best for
I'd hand the Chase Ink Business Cash to most small business owners. Especially freelancers, side-hustlers, or folks just getting their business off the ground. It's a low commitment card, and has a great limited-time welcome offer right now.
The Capital One Spark Cash's (see rates and fees) limited-time welcome offer is also excellent, but it's the better fit for higher spenders whose purchases scatter across categories Chase doesn't reward. If you're regularly blowing past $5,000 per month in spending and don't want to worry about bonus caps or buying things that all land in specific spending buckets, a flat-rate 2% cash back for your business on every purchase wins -- plus 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
For more options, compare these against the rest of the field on our list of the best business credit cards in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.