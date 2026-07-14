Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Capital One Spark Cash: Which Card Is Better in 2026?

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card I'd hand most small business owners, and it mostly comes down to having a $0 annual fee. It earns extra on the stuff businesses typically buy, plus the limited-time welcome offer is an easier lift.

The Capital One Spark Cash charges $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees). It makes more sense if you have an established business with spending that runs flat and unpredictable across categories.

Here's how to figure out which one fits you better.

Cash back on everyday business purchases

These two cards take opposite approaches to rewards. The Chase Ink Business Cash pays bonus rates on a handful of common business categories, then a base rate on everything else. The Capital One Spark Cash skips categories entirely and pays one flat rate on every purchase.

Here's how the Chase Ink Business Cash breaks down:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases, with no cap

The Capital One Spark Cash keeps it simple. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, with no categories to track and no spending caps to babysit. If you hate optimizing, that's the whole pitch.