Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Capital One Spark Cash: Which Card Is Better in 2026?

Published on July 14, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card I'd hand most small business owners, and it mostly comes down to having a $0 annual fee. It earns extra on the stuff businesses typically buy, plus the limited-time welcome offer is an easier lift.

The Capital One Spark Cash charges $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees). It makes more sense if you have an established business with spending that runs flat and unpredictable across categories.

Here's how to figure out which one fits you better.

Cash back on everyday business purchases

These two cards take opposite approaches to rewards. The Chase Ink Business Cash pays bonus rates on a handful of common business categories, then a base rate on everything else. The Capital One Spark Cash skips categories entirely and pays one flat rate on every purchase.

Here's how the Chase Ink Business Cash breaks down:

  • 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases, with no cap

The Capital One Spark Cash keeps it simple. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, with no categories to track and no spending caps to babysit. If you hate optimizing, that's the whole pitch.

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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back

  • If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.

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    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Office supply store rewards
    • Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
    • 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Low caps on bonus categories
    • No balance transfer offer
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
    • Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
    • Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
    • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
    • Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
    • No Annual Fee
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Member FDIC

Which card has a better welcome offer

Both cards currently dangle the same primary welcome offer amount, so the real tiebreaker is how fast you can hit the spending requirement to earn it.

  • Chase Ink Business Cash welcome bonus: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
  • Capital One Spark Cash welcome bonus: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening

The Chase Ink Business Cash's current limited-time offer gives you a longer runway and a lower target. I think most business owners will find it easier to earn. But if you can meet the requirements, the Capital One Spark Cash throws in an extra travel credit for that higher spend and shorter window.

Capital One Spark Cash

Apply Now for Capital One Spark Cash

On Capital One's Secure Website.

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Capital One Spark Cash
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent
Apply Now for Capital One Spark Cash

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-Time Offer

Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $250 Business Travel credit.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

24.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.

2% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0 intro for first year; $95 after that

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening

Earn $1,000 Cash Back

  • This card is made for business owners who want cash back – plain and simple. With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no rotating categories, no limits, and rewards won't expire for the life of the account. Add in a $1,000 cash back welcome offer, a limited-time opportunity to earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit and a $0 annual fee the first year ($95 after), and you’ve got a straightforward, high-earning card that turns everyday business spending into real cash rewards.

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    • Earn a big sign-up bonus 
    • Unlimited 2% cash back
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • Annual fee after the first year 
    • No intro APR offer
    • Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
    • For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
    • $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
    • Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
    • Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • Top rated mobile app

The annual fee math

The annual fee is where the Chase Ink Business Cash pulls ahead for most owners. The Chase Ink Business Cash charges $0 annual fee. The Capital One Spark Cash charges $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees).

That $95 (see rates and fees) isn't a dealbreaker, but it does set a bar. If most of your spending falls outside Chase's bonus categories, the Capital One Spark Cash earns 2% where the Chase Ink Business Cash earns 1%.

That extra 1% can offset the $95 fee (see rates and fees) once you spend about $9,500 a year on those non-bonus purchases. So if you spend less than that off-category, the $0-annual-fee card keeps more money in your pocket.

Both cards play nice abroad, too, with no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees) on either one.

Who each card is best for

I'd hand the Chase Ink Business Cash to most small business owners. Especially freelancers, side-hustlers, or folks just getting their business off the ground. It's a low commitment card, and has a great limited-time welcome offer right now.

The Capital One Spark Cash's (see rates and fees) limited-time welcome offer is also excellent, but it's the better fit for higher spenders whose purchases scatter across categories Chase doesn't reward. If you're regularly blowing past $5,000 per month in spending and don't want to worry about bonus caps or buying things that all land in specific spending buckets, a flat-rate 2% cash back for your business on every purchase wins -- plus 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.

For more options, compare these against the rest of the field on our list of the best business credit cards in 2026.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.