Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited: Which $1,000 Bonus Card Is Right for Your Business?

Both of these cards are offering the same limited-time welcome offer right now, so the bonus won't break the tie. Your spending profile will.

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays between 2% and 5% back on select categories, and 1% cash back on everything else. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track.

Tell me where your business spends most, and I can tell you which card belongs in your wallet.

Chase Ink Business Cash: up to 5% back on office, phone, and internet bills

The Chase Ink Business Cash is the better pick if your biggest costs are internet, cable and phone service, or at office supply stores. It earns 5% cash back in those categories, a rate you almost never see on a card with no annual fee.

Here's how you earn rewards on spending:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

There are spending caps to watch. The 5% categories and the 2% categories each get their own $25,000 annual limit, then earnings drop to 1%.

Still, that's a fair amount of spending and great rewards potential. Max out that $25,000 category at 5% and you'd pocket $1,250 in a single year.