Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited: Which $1,000 Bonus Card Is Right for Your Business?
Both of these cards are offering the same limited-time welcome offer right now, so the bonus won't break the tie. Your spending profile will.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays between 2% and 5% back on select categories, and 1% cash back on everything else. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) pays a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track.
Tell me where your business spends most, and I can tell you which card belongs in your wallet.
Chase Ink Business Cash: up to 5% back on office, phone, and internet bills
The Chase Ink Business Cash is the better pick if your biggest costs are internet, cable and phone service, or at office supply stores. It earns 5% cash back in those categories, a rate you almost never see on a card with no annual fee.
Here's how you earn rewards on spending:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
There are spending caps to watch. The 5% categories and the 2% categories each get their own $25,000 annual limit, then earnings drop to 1%.
Still, that's a fair amount of spending and great rewards potential. Max out that $25,000 category at 5% and you'd pocket $1,250 in a single year.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is the better pick if your spending is scattered across every category, or completely unpredictable month to month.
It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, so there's no worry about where your spending lands and no caps to hit. When you're running a business, that simplicity is nice to have.
I don't own a business card anymore since shutting down my LLCs, but I'm a sucker for flat-rate rewards cards. A clean 1.5% on everything is a solid, boring, reliable return. Run $50,000 through the card in a year and that's $750 back, no thinking required.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
The welcome offer: $1,000 on both cards
Both cards carry the same welcome offer right now, which is available for a limited time.
- Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
- Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
The average credit card welcome offer is worth just $311, according to Motley Fool Money research, so this one runs more than triple the norm.
One thing to know before you try double dipping: Chase lets you earn just one welcome offer across its no-annual-fee Ink cards. So opening both to stack two bonuses won't work. Just pick the one that fits your long-term needs best.
How to pick the Ink card that fits your business
The choice comes down to one thing: whether your biggest expenses match the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories. If you spend heavily on office supplies, internet, cable, and phone service, and you stay near that $25,000 cap, the Chase Ink Business Cash wins.
If your spending is spread out, or you just want rewards that run on autopilot, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is the easier call.
And since neither card charges an annual fee, there's no wrong answer here.
Compare the best Chase credit cards for 2026 to see how these two stack up against the rest of the lineup.
FAQs
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No, you don't need an LLC to get a Chase Ink business card. Sole proprietors can apply using their personal name and Social Security number. Freelance income, gig work, or a side hustle can all count as self-employment, as long as you report the income honestly on your application.
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Yes, you can hold both the Chase Ink Business Cash and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited at the same time. What you can't do is earn a welcome offer on both. Chase limits you to one welcome offer across its no-annual-fee Ink cards, so a second card won't add a second bonus.
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You'll generally need good to excellent personal credit to qualify for the Chase Ink Business Cash or Chase Ink Business Unlimited. Chase doesn't publish a hard minimum, but it checks your personal credit and weighs income, existing accounts, and how many cards you've opened recently.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.