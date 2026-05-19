Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Unlimited: Which Card Is Better?
Trying to save on business expenses this year? If I were you, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are two of the first places I'd look.
Both are among the strongest no-annual-fee options out there. They've also got identical welcome bonuses and a strong intro APR.
The real difference is how they reward your spending -- and depending on where your business dollars go, that distinction can add up to hundreds of dollars a year. I'd pick one card over the other pretty quickly once I knew a business's spending mix.
Here's a closer look at both, and how to figure out which one belongs in your wallet.
Chase Ink Business Cash: Best for spending in everyday categories
For businesses that rack up spending on "traditional" expenses -- office supplies, internet, cable, and phone services -- the Chase Ink Business Cash is hard to beat.
It earns 5% back in those categories, a rate you'll hardly ever see on a card with no annual fee (though there is a spending cap). In all, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
When it comes to business credit cards, it's easy to feel like you have to spend something to get something. Lots of other cards in the space have hundred-dollar-plus annual fees. But if you want an inexpensive way to save on everyday expenses, the Chase Ink Business Cash delivers.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on gas and dining each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Best for all kinds of business spending
If your business spending doesn't fall neatly into categories -- maybe you spend a lot on inventory, advertising, shipping, or something else -- the Chase Ink Business Unlimited might be a better fit for you.
It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, which means you won't have to worry about memorizing categories or spending caps. If you're running a small business, juggling a bunch of credit card perks might be the last thing you want to do.
I don't own a business card, but I love flat-rate cards. Getting 1.5% back on every purchase is a pretty solid return -- spend $50,000 a year on the card, and you'd pocket $750 in cash. If I were to ever get a business credit card, it'd probably be the Chase Ink Business Unlimited.
Worth noting: Both cards earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, not straight cash back. That means if you also carry the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your points and transfer them to partners like Hyatt, United, or Southwest -- making either card a solid entryway into travel rewards.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Which Ink card is right for your business?
For most businesses, this decision comes down to one question: Do your biggest expenses line up with the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories?
If you're spending meaningfully on office supplies, cable, phone, and internet -- and staying under (or near) that $25,000 cap -- the Chase Ink Business Cash is almost definitely the better choice. Maxing out that $25,000 spending category would net you $1,250 a year in cash back.
On the other hand, if your spending is more scattered -- or you prefer simple, practically automatic rewards -- the Chase Ink Business Unlimited wins out on simplicity. That'd probably be my move here, but since each card has no annual fee, you can't really go wrong.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.