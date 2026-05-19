Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Unlimited: Which Card Is Better?

Trying to save on business expenses this year? If I were you, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are two of the first places I'd look.

Both are among the strongest no-annual-fee options out there. They've also got identical welcome bonuses and a strong intro APR.

The real difference is how they reward your spending -- and depending on where your business dollars go, that distinction can add up to hundreds of dollars a year. I'd pick one card over the other pretty quickly once I knew a business's spending mix.

Here's a closer look at both, and how to figure out which one belongs in your wallet.

Chase Ink Business Cash: Best for spending in everyday categories

For businesses that rack up spending on "traditional" expenses -- office supplies, internet, cable, and phone services -- the Chase Ink Business Cash is hard to beat.

It earns 5% back in those categories, a rate you'll hardly ever see on a card with no annual fee (though there is a spending cap). In all, you'll get:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

When it comes to business credit cards, it's easy to feel like you have to spend something to get something. Lots of other cards in the space have hundred-dollar-plus annual fees. But if you want an inexpensive way to save on everyday expenses, the Chase Ink Business Cash delivers.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.