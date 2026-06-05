Chase Ink Business Preferred vs. Sapphire Preferred: Which Card Should You Pick?
On paper, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) have a decent amount in common. They both have the same annual fee, earn the same Chase Ultimate Rewards currency, and come with the same transfer partners.
But in truth, they're designed for pretty different users -- and that's not just because one is a business card and one is a personal card. That means if you qualify for both, you've got a real decision to make.
Here's how to decide between the Chase Ink Business Preferred and the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
1. Chase Ink Business Preferred: Built for big business spending
Among top business credit cards, the Chase Ink Business Preferred is one of my favorites, earning where most small businesses actually spend money. You'll get:
- 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year
- 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Those 3X categories are pretty versatile, helping you save whether you spend a lot on business trips, online ads, or shipping costs. For a business spending tens of thousands in those categories annually, the Chase Ink Business Preferred easily pays for itself.
Plus, you'll also get a complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership (a $120 annual value) and 5X total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Add it up, and you've got one of the more cost-effective cards out there.
One thing worth reiterating: This is a business card, which means you'll need to qualify as a business owner to apply. Any type of side hustle or freelance income counts, though -- you don't need a formal LLC.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
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This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
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- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
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- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred: Built for travelers and everyday earners
The Chase Sapphire Preferred, on the other hand, is one of the best and most popular personal travel cards out there. It has been for years, actually. For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel
That 3X rate on dining is the real winner for most cardholders. If you spend, say, $300 a month eating out, you've got more than 10,000 points a year right there -- worth about $100 in travel rewards.
And when you factor in the $50 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel, you've effectively cut the annual fee in half. In all, it makes for one of the most beginner-friendly travel cards out there.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Which "Preferred" card is right for you?
For most people, this decision comes down to one question: Do you qualify for a business card?
If you do, the Chase Ink Business Preferred could definitely be the stronger choice. The 3X categories map well to real business expenses, and the sign-up bonus is one of the more generous offers at the $95-annual-fee level.
On the other hand, if you don't have a business or side hustle -- or your spending is mostly on the personal side -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the better fit. The dining and travel earning rates are hard to beat at the $95 price point, and its perks are built for the way most people actually spend.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.