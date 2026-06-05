Chase Ink Business Preferred vs. Sapphire Preferred: Which Card Should You Pick?

On paper, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) have a decent amount in common. They both have the same annual fee, earn the same Chase Ultimate Rewards currency, and come with the same transfer partners.

But in truth, they're designed for pretty different users -- and that's not just because one is a business card and one is a personal card. That means if you qualify for both, you've got a real decision to make.

Here's how to decide between the Chase Ink Business Preferred and the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

1. Chase Ink Business Preferred: Built for big business spending

Among top business credit cards, the Chase Ink Business Preferred is one of my favorites, earning where most small businesses actually spend money. You'll get:

3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year

1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Those 3X categories are pretty versatile, helping you save whether you spend a lot on business trips, online ads, or shipping costs. For a business spending tens of thousands in those categories annually, the Chase Ink Business Preferred easily pays for itself.

Plus, you'll also get a complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership (a $120 annual value) and 5X total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Add it up, and you've got one of the more cost-effective cards out there.

One thing worth reiterating: This is a business card, which means you'll need to qualify as a business owner to apply. Any type of side hustle or freelance income counts, though -- you don't need a formal LLC.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.