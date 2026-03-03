Chase Just Dropped a New 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card, and It Could Save You $1,000+ in Interest
Anyone struggling with high-interest debt, listen up: The newly reintroduced Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) could be just what you need.
The Chase Slate® is one of the best ways I've found to save on both balance transfers and upcoming purchases. That's because it's got one of the longest 0% intro APR offers I've seen, plus no annual fee to worry about.
Here's what to know about the Chase Slate® card and whether it's right for you.
Get one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available
The Chase Slate® offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee on transferred balances: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
That means you'll pay no interest on both existing debt and upcoming purchases for almost two whole years -- plenty of time to wipe the slate clean (no pun intended). And with no annual fee, you won't have to pay money to save money.
Like most top balance transfer cards, the Chase Slate® has no splashy perks and earns no rewards. But if you need a long runway to save on debt, it could be your best bet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
How do balance transfers work?
A balance transfer lets you move existing debt from one account to another, giving you time to pay it off at no interest. The best balance transfer cards offer 15+ months of 0% intro APR.
That can mean big savings in the long run. Let's say you're carrying a $5,000 balance at 22% APR and making monthly payments of $250. By moving your balance to the Chase Slate® and making the same monthly payment, you could save about $1,285, or $1,035 after the balance transfer fee.
Here's how balance transfers work:
- Apply and get approved for the card.
- The issuer will pay off your existing debt for you, then "move" the debt to your new balance transfer card. They'll charge you a transfer fee to do so -- usually 3% to 5% of the amount moved.
- Now, you can pay off your newly moved balance with 0% interest during the intro APR period. Just make sure you pay at least the minimum each month to keep that 0% offer.
- Pay off as much debt as possible in your 0% window! Otherwise your remaining balance gets hit with a higher, "variable" APR.
One more caveat: Most balance transfer cards won't let you move a balance from the same issuer (e.g., from one Chase card to another). If you're carrying debt on a Chase card, you'll want to check out another option from our list of the best 0% intro APR cards.
Otherwise, the Chase Slate® is a great way to cut down on debt -- today, tomorrow, and nearly two years into the future.
Want to see how much you can save? Click here to learn more and apply for the Chase Slate® today.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.