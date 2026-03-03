Chase Just Dropped a New 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card, and It Could Save You $1,000+ in Interest

Anyone struggling with high-interest debt, listen up: The newly reintroduced Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) could be just what you need.

The Chase Slate® is one of the best ways I've found to save on both balance transfers and upcoming purchases. That's because it's got one of the longest 0% intro APR offers I've seen, plus no annual fee to worry about.

Here's what to know about the Chase Slate® card and whether it's right for you.

Get one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available

The Chase Slate® offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's a balance transfer fee on transferred balances: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

That means you'll pay no interest on both existing debt and upcoming purchases for almost two whole years -- plenty of time to wipe the slate clean (no pun intended). And with no annual fee, you won't have to pay money to save money.

Like most top balance transfer cards, the Chase Slate® has no splashy perks and earns no rewards. But if you need a long runway to save on debt, it could be your best bet.