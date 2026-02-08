Chase Just Dropped a New 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card, and It Could Save You $1,000+ in Interest
Carrying a balance on a credit card is tough -- especially with 20%+ interest rates. Most people don't realize how quickly the debt balance can snowball. A $5,000 balance on a typical card can cost you over $1,000 in interest in just one year.
That's where Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) steps in. This newly relaunched card is offering nearly two years of 0% intro APR to breathe, regroup, and knock out your balance without any interest adding pressure.
If you've never used a 0% intro APR card, this one's a powerful way to start.
Chase Slate: A 0% Intro APR powerhouse
There are lots of balance transfer cards out there. But not many give you this amount of time to work with.
Here's what you get with Chase Slate®:
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter
- $0 annual fee
- Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Credit and identity monitoring, fraud and purchase protection, and more
If you've never used a 0% intro APR card before, think of it like a financial pause button. Your debt won't disappear -- but interest charges do during the intro window. That gives you time to pay it off on your terms.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Here's how much interest you could actually avoid
Let's assume you're carrying a $5,000 credit card balance at 25% APR right now. Here's how transferring that balance to the Chase Slate® card can help.
If you're making $250 monthly payments, here's the comparison:
|Card
|Interest Paid
|Time to Pay Off
|High-interest card
|~$1,535
|27 months
|Chase Slate®
|$0
|21 months
Even after the one-time balance transfer fee ($250), you'd save about $1,285 in interest -- and become debt-free six months sooner.
This is why I'm such a big believer in balance transfer cards. As long as you can clear your full balance before the intro APR ends, you can save hundreds (or thousands) in interest.
What else do you get with the Chase Slate card?
Chase Slate® is intentionally simple. There are no points or travel perks -- only tools to help you pay off what you owe, safely and securely.
Here's what else you get:
- Purchase protection: covers new items for 120 days against theft or damage (up to $500 per item)
- Extended warranty: adds 12 months to qualifying warranties
- Zero liability protection: you're not responsible for unauthorized charges
- Credit tracking: access your score and receive personalized tips via Chase Credit Journey®
These are great "peace of mind" perks. Having protections in place means you can focus on paying down your balance and growing your credit score.
Is this card right for you?
This card is one of the easiest ways to start tackling debt smarter. It's probably a good fit if:
- You're carrying a balance on a non-Chase credit card (you can't transfer Chase-to-Chase)
- You've got a big purchase coming up and want to pay it off over time
- You want to pause interest so every payment goes straight toward your balance
- You like the idea of a no-annual-fee card with strong protections
If you've been feeling stuck with a balance and ready to take your first step toward clearing it, 2026 is your year to turn things around.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.