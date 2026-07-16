Chase Just Killed This 'Free $50' Sapphire Preferred Trick
Bad news for credit card hustlers: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's (see rates and fees) hotel credit is now a bit harder to take advantage of.
With its recent update, the Chase Sapphire Preferred closed a loophole that let cardholders use its hotel credit without actually staying at a hotel. On the whole, though, the Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh is a huge upgrade -- and it's easier than ever to cover its $95 annual fee.
Here's what to know about the old "free $50" trick, plus what else changed on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Chase Sapphire Preferred update: How the hotel credit clawback works
In the old days, Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders could use its $50 hotel credit without actually staying at a hotel. How? Just book a night or two, see the credit post, and then cancel the reservation. It was that simple.
Now, though, Chase will claw back your hotel credit if the booking you used to trigger it gets canceled. Cardholders have reported the credit disappearing from their account within days of canceling a Chase Travel hotel reservation.
That closes a workaround some people used for years. But the hotel credit itself got better, even as the loophole closed.
Chase doubled the annual hotel credit from $50 to $100. You just need to actually stay somewhere to keep the money. If you're an existing cardholder who used your old $50 credit before the refresh, you got a fresh $50 to spend. If you hadn't touched it yet, the full $100 is available right away.
Either way, you'll want to plan for an actual hotel stay before you count on that money.
Chase Sapphire Preferred update: What else changed
That's not all that changed with the Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh -- far from it. Here's a full rundown of the card's current perks, with changes in italics:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)
- Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)
- Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage
- Trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage delay insurance
- Primary rental car coverage
There are a couple negative changes worth noting. The Chase Sapphire Preferred's longtime 10% anniversary points bonus is going away, and transfers to World of Hyatt are dropping from 1:1 to a 4:3 ratio. Existing cardholders keep both perks until Oct. 1, 2026. After that, they're gone for good.
Those changes hurt, especially if you spend a lot on your card and/or love transferring to Hyatt. On the whole, though, additional earning rates and hundreds of dollars in new perks definitely soften the blow.
If you apply now, you'll also get access to card's biggest welcome bonus ever: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, or more if you transfer to one of Chase's travel partners. And it easily makes our list of the best credit card sign-up bonuses available now.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred still worth it?
For me, the answer is an unequivocal yes. For most people, I'd say the Chase Sapphire Preferred is an even better travel card today than it was before the refresh. That's saying something, because it was already one of the best travel cards at its price point.
The Hyatt devaluation, and getting rid of the 10% anniversary bonus, both sting. And you can no longer game the system with the hotel credit. But if you want to save on dining, gas, vacation rentals, and more -- plus save hundreds with annual travel and streaming perks -- the new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred is worth a look.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today to land the limited-time bonus.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.