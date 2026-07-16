Chase Just Killed This 'Free $50' Sapphire Preferred Trick

Bad news for credit card hustlers: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's (see rates and fees) hotel credit is now a bit harder to take advantage of.

With its recent update, the Chase Sapphire Preferred closed a loophole that let cardholders use its hotel credit without actually staying at a hotel. On the whole, though, the Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh is a huge upgrade -- and it's easier than ever to cover its $95 annual fee.

Here's what to know about the old "free $50" trick, plus what else changed on the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

In the old days, Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders could use its $50 hotel credit without actually staying at a hotel. How? Just book a night or two, see the credit post, and then cancel the reservation. It was that simple.

Now, though, Chase will claw back your hotel credit if the booking you used to trigger it gets canceled. Cardholders have reported the credit disappearing from their account within days of canceling a Chase Travel hotel reservation.

That closes a workaround some people used for years. But the hotel credit itself got better, even as the loophole closed.

Chase doubled the annual hotel credit from $50 to $100. You just need to actually stay somewhere to keep the money. If you're an existing cardholder who used your old $50 credit before the refresh, you got a fresh $50 to spend. If you hadn't touched it yet, the full $100 is available right away.

Either way, you'll want to plan for an actual hotel stay before you count on that money.

That's not all that changed with the Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh -- far from it. Here's a full rundown of the card's current perks, with changes in italics:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)

3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

$100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit (up from $50)

Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years

Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)

Complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders)

Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage

Trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage delay insurance

Primary rental car coverage

There are a couple negative changes worth noting. The Chase Sapphire Preferred's longtime 10% anniversary points bonus is going away, and transfers to World of Hyatt are dropping from 1:1 to a 4:3 ratio. Existing cardholders keep both perks until Oct. 1, 2026. After that, they're gone for good.

Those changes hurt, especially if you spend a lot on your card and/or love transferring to Hyatt. On the whole, though, additional earning rates and hundreds of dollars in new perks definitely soften the blow.

If you apply now, you'll also get access to card's biggest welcome bonus ever: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, or more if you transfer to one of Chase's travel partners. And it easily makes our list of the best credit card sign-up bonuses available now.