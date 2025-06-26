Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Got a Glow-Up: 75,000 Bonus Points for a $95 Card

Here's everything you need to know.

The welcome offer is now 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within the first 3 months after account opening (worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or up to 1.75x that using a new Points Boost feature), and that's on a card with just a $95 annual fee.

While the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (see rates and fees ) is hogging all the spotlight right now, Chase quietly gave the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees ) a serious glow-up of its own.

This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

What is the bonus and how to earn it

This is one of the strongest welcome offers on the market.

New Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can now earn 75,000 bonus points, worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value at baseline, but potentially much more if you tap into Chase's new Points Boost redemptions (more on that in a sec).

To earn the bonus, you'll need to spend $5,000 in the first 3 months of card ownership.

If you're eligible and the spending requirement fits your lifestyle, this card offers serious value right out of the gate.

Making the most of Points Boost™

Previously, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders automatically got 25% more value when booking travel through Chase. Now, Chase has shifted to a system called Points Boost™.

Here's what that means:

Chase Sapphire Preferred points are now worth $0.01 each by default.

by default. On select flight and hotel bookings in Chase Travel℠, you could get up to $0.015 per point .

. Premium cabin tickets on select airlines could be worth up to $0.0175 per point.

Basically, if your flight qualifies for Points Boost, you can get a maximum of 1.75x value for your points.

This gives Chase the flexibility to offer limited-time deals and targeted redemptions where your points go further.

Not every booking will trigger the boost. In fact, I just tried to get a hotel next week just outside of Salt Lake for my wife and nothing was available.

But for travelers willing to shop around inside Chase Travel, it's an exciting new way to squeeze extra value.

Pro tip: Use your points when you see a boosted deal, and pay cash when prices are low -- That way you stretch your points over more trips. Points never expire as long as your card is active.

Beyond the points: Travel perks still shine

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has always been more than just a bonus machine. It's a go-to travel rewards card for folks who want real value without luxury card prices.

Here's an overview of the top perks and rewards categories:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases $50 annual hotel credit (through Chase Travel bookings)

(through Chase Travel bookings) Built-in travel protections , including trip cancellation insurance and rental car coverage

, including trip cancellation insurance and rental car coverage 1 year of DashPass, saving on food delivery fees (activation required by 12/31/27)

That's a strong lineup -- especially when you consider some competing cards charge $400 or more and still miss a few of these perks.

Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth it?

Whether you're a points optimizer or just want an easy way to save on your next trip, this card brings the goods.

The current 75,000 bonus points is a huge welcome offer. And the new Points Boost™ structure gives it room to seriously grow in value for travel purchases.

