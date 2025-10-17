Chase Sapphire Preferred: The Card That Can Pay You Back 8X Your Fee

I've been writing about credit cards for years, and my go-to travel card recommendation has always been the same: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

The card offers a valuable combination of travel perks and earning rates, plus a strong welcome offer. In fact, if you take advantage of all the card's perks, you can cover the card's $95 annual fee eight times over in your first year.

Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

A valuable welcome bonus and hotel credit

Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.

Throw in the card's $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're already looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.

To put it simply: If you land this card's welcome bonus and use the $50 hotel credit in your first year, you've already justified the card's annual fee for the next eight years.

Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.