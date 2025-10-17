Chase Sapphire Preferred: The Card That Can Pay You Back 8X Your Fee
I've been writing about credit cards for years, and my go-to travel card recommendation has always been the same: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
The card offers a valuable combination of travel perks and earning rates, plus a strong welcome offer. In fact, if you take advantage of all the card's perks, you can cover the card's $95 annual fee eight times over in your first year.
Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
A valuable welcome bonus and hotel credit
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.
Throw in the card's $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're already looking at $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the card's $95 annual fee.
To put it simply: If you land this card's welcome bonus and use the $50 hotel credit in your first year, you've already justified the card's annual fee for the next eight years.
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Strong earning rates on everyday purchases
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries on online grocery orders (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Even if you don't travel a ton, those rates can help you add up rewards quickly. I particularly like the 3X points on dining and select streaming services.
And just by working your way toward the welcome bonus, you'll get some additional value. Let's say you earn the bare-minimum 1X points on $5,000 of purchases to hit the welcome bonus -- that's another 5,000 points right there, equivalent to $50 in Chase Travel rewards.
Great travel and purchase protections
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with great travel and purchase protections to save you money and stress:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Between the welcome bonus and the $50 hotel credit, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card pays for its annual fee eight times over. Throw in solid rewards rates and travel protections, and the card becomes an absolute no-brainer.
Still not sold? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.
Our Research Expert