Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Capital One Venture Rewards: Which Travel Card Is Better?

If you're shopping around for your first real travel card, you've probably already heard about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).

With matching annual fees, they're two of the most popular travel cards out there -- and for good reason. Both earn solid rewards on travel and everyday spending, and both have welcome offers that can save you a ton on future travel.

They are built for slightly different types of travelers (and spenders), however. Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. the Venture Rewards, and which is better for you.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Strong earning rates and a $50 credit

The Chase Sapphire Preferred has been a budget-friendly favorite for years, and a lot of that comes down to its earning rates. For its $95 annual fee you'll earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

It's also got a valuable, flexible perk that basically cuts the annual fee in half. You'll get an annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel with your card through Chase Travel.

Then there's the account anniversary boost, which earns you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. If you spend $30,000 on purchases, for example, you'll get 3,000 bonus points.

In all, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best ways to save on travel without having to worry about a hefty annual fee.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.