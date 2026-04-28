Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Capital One Venture Rewards: Which Travel Card Is Better?
If you're shopping around for your first real travel card, you've probably already heard about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
With matching annual fees, they're two of the most popular travel cards out there -- and for good reason. Both earn solid rewards on travel and everyday spending, and both have welcome offers that can save you a ton on future travel.
They are built for slightly different types of travelers (and spenders), however. Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. the Venture Rewards, and which is better for you.
Chase Sapphire Preferred: Strong earning rates and a $50 credit
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has been a budget-friendly favorite for years, and a lot of that comes down to its earning rates. For its $95 annual fee you'll earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
It's also got a valuable, flexible perk that basically cuts the annual fee in half. You'll get an annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel with your card through Chase Travel.
Then there's the account anniversary boost, which earns you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. If you spend $30,000 on purchases, for example, you'll get 3,000 bonus points.
In all, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best ways to save on travel without having to worry about a hefty annual fee.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Capital One Venture Card: Simpler rewards and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit
The Capital One Venture Card also has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it's aimed at people who don't want to think too hard about their travel rewards. The simple earning structure reflects that:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on every purchase
If you're serious about earning rewards, you can probably get more with the Chase Sapphire Preferred. But if you want a simple 2X miles rate to cover all types of purchases, the Capital One Venture Card is where it's at.
On the perks side, the standout benefit is the statement credit of up to $120 to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, available once every four years.
If you don't already have one of these, it's an easy first-year win. Both services are designed to help you get through airport security faster.
You can also get a $50 credit to save on hotel stays with Capital One's Lifestyle Collection, but those hotels are pretty few and far between. There are only a little over 100 locations worldwide.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. That's the same points/miles haul as the Chase Sapphire Preferred, only with a spend requirement that's $1,000 lower.
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Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
Which travel card fits your wallet?
If you ask me, the Chase Sapphire Preferred has a slight edge as an everyday travel card. Its earning rates will probably help you save more if you spend a lot on dining, streaming, and online groceries. And you'll get the $50 hotel credit every year, as opposed to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card's Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit every four years.
On the other hand, if you want simple, automatic rewards and the upside of Global Entry/TSA PreCheck®, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a strong choice. You really can't go wrong here -- either way, you're getting one of the best $95 travel cards out there.
Want to see more options? Check out our full list of the best travel credit cards to find the one that's best for you.
Our Research Expert
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