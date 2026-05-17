Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Capital One Venture: Which Is Better in May 2026?

Ever heard of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees)? How about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees)? They're two of the most well-known travel credit cards out there -- and that's no accident. They're pretty comparable, too. They carry the same annual fee, they both have a strong sign-up bonus you can earn, and both are great ways to fund your next trip with everyday spending. But they're also pretty mutually exclusive -- it probably doesn't make sense to have both in your wallet. Here's a closer look at both cards to help you decide. Chase Sapphire Preferred: Best for earning in specific categories For me, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the benchmark for what a $95 travel card should do. It earns at elevated rates across a handful of everyday categories, and Chase's Ultimate Rewards points are among the most flexible and valuable you can earn. You'll get: 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel

A 10% account anniversary boost, which gives you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year (e.g., 3,000 bonus points for $30,000 in purchases)

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC



The Chase Sapphire Preferred is particularly strong if you spend a lot on dining and travel -- those 3X and 5X rates add up fast. The ability to transfer points to partners like Hyatt, United, and Southwest gives you a lot of ways to save. Plus, the $50 hotel credit basically cuts the annual fee in half. Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially more if you transfer to partners. Click here to read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and see if it's a fit for you today. Capital One Venture Card: Best for simple, flexible rewards I love the Chase Sapphire Preferred. But if you'd rather not think too hard about bonus categories or redemption rates, the Capital One Venture Card is worth a look too. For its $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get: 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on every purchase

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years

$50 experience credit on Lifestyle Collection hotel and vacation rental bookings

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Bonus offer Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards! Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 2X-5X miles Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Excellent sign-up bonus Unlimited miles on purchases Travel credit Multiple ways to use miles No foreign transaction fee Annual fee No 0% intro APR offer Low cash back redemption value

Card Details Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Top rated mobile app

