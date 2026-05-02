Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Reserve: Which Is Better in May 2026?
If you're serious about travel rewards, you've probably already asked yourself this exact question: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) or Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees)?
Both cards sit near the top of the Chase card totem pole, with great earning rates, perks, welcome bonuses, and more. And you probably don't need both in your wallet.
The difference comes down to how much you travel, how much you're willing to pay, and whether (in the case of the Chase Sapphire Reserve) you can realistically offset a $795 annual fee.
Here's a closer look at both to help you decide which is right for your wallet.
Chase Sapphire Reserve: Built for frequent flyers
The Chase Sapphire Reserve carries a $795 annual fee -- which, admittedly, is a pretty big number. But with a long list of perks and a sky-high welcome bonus, you can get your money back pretty quickly.
The card advertises more than $3,000 in annual value, including perks like:
- $500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- $300 a year in DoorDash promos
- $300 a year in dining credits to use at restaurants part of the Sapphire Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. If you redeem points through Chase Travel at $0.01 per point, you've got at least $1,500 in travel rewards, and potentially more with Chase's Points Boost program.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is in a class that's almost entirely its own. If you want to travel and dine in style, the Chase Sapphire Reserve should be one of the first places you look.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Preferred: The smarter pick for most travelers
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee, a whole $700 less than the Chase Sapphire Reserve -- and to be honest, it punches well above that price tag.
Most of the value comes in its sturdy everyday earning rates, but there are a couple great perks worth noting as well. You'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel
- A 10% account anniversary boost, which gives you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year (e.g., 2,500 bonus points for $25,000 in purchases)
The current welcome bonus is pretty great too. You'll get 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially more with Points Boost.
I recently had a friend ask me to recommend a beginner-friendly travel card, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred was the first thing out of my mouth. Even if you fly only once or twice a year, you can get value out of it. And the welcome bonus is worth more than seven times the annual fee, bare minimum.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Which Sapphire card is right for you?
Honesty time: For a lot of people, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is probably a better option -- and it's probably not close. It's way less expensive, its perks are simple and flexible, and its welcome bonus is still plenty valuable. It's a great "first travel card," but it's also a great second, third, or fourth travel card.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve, on the other hand, is sort of like credit card expert mode. It's got way more perks, and its perks are generally harder to maximize -- but if you do, you can walk away with thousands a year in savings.
If you're on the fence, ask yourself: Would you actually use the Chase Sapphire Reserve's perks, or would they just sit there on the (metaphorical) shelf?
If the honest answer is "probably not," the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the smarter move. Either way, though, you're looking at one of the better travel cards out there.
Want to compare the Sapphire lineup with some other top options? See our list of the best travel credit cards now to get started.
Our Research Expert
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