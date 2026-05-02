Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Reserve: Which Is Better in May 2026?

If you're serious about travel rewards, you've probably already asked yourself this exact question: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) or Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees)?

Both cards sit near the top of the Chase card totem pole, with great earning rates, perks, welcome bonuses, and more. And you probably don't need both in your wallet.

The difference comes down to how much you travel, how much you're willing to pay, and whether (in the case of the Chase Sapphire Reserve) you can realistically offset a $795 annual fee.

Here's a closer look at both to help you decide which is right for your wallet.

Chase Sapphire Reserve: Built for frequent flyers

The Chase Sapphire Reserve carries a $795 annual fee -- which, admittedly, is a pretty big number. But with a long list of perks and a sky-high welcome bonus, you can get your money back pretty quickly.

The card advertises more than $3,000 in annual value, including perks like:

$500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)

A $300 annual travel credit

$300 a year in DoorDash promos

$300 a year in dining credits to use at restaurants part of the Sapphire Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable

Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee

$120 in Lyft credits

Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. If you redeem points through Chase Travel at $0.01 per point, you've got at least $1,500 in travel rewards, and potentially more with Chase's Points Boost program.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is in a class that's almost entirely its own. If you want to travel and dine in style, the Chase Sapphire Reserve should be one of the first places you look.