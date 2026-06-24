Chase Sapphire Preferred's Biggest-Ever Bonus Is Back: Earn 100K Bonus Points for a Limited Time

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) was already one of the best bang-for-your-buck credit cards out there. Now, with its recent refresh and splashy new bonus, it's somehow even better.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is currently offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months, matching the highest welcome bonus the card's ever offered. On top of that, it's adding a slew of new earning categories and upgraded perks, making it a stronger pickup than it's ever been.

After years of waiting, I finally pulled the trigger and applied. Want to join me? Here's how to know if the Chase Sapphire Preferred is right for you.

Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000 bonus points: What it's worth

At the standard redemption rate of $0.01 per point, 100,000 bonus points comes out to at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. Already, that's more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee.

Here's where it gets even better, though: If you transfer your points to one of Chase's popular travel partners -- like Hyatt, United, or Southwest -- you can squeeze out even more value.

To qualify for this bonus, you can't have previously earned a sign-up bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.

Another thing to plan around: the $5,000 spending requirement is steeper than what you'd typically see on a mid-tier card. You'll want to make sure that spend is realistic for you before applying. I know that for me, I've been putting pretty much every purchase on my new Chase Sapphire Preferred to make sure I land it.

If you can swing it, though, this is a pretty tough offer to walk away from.