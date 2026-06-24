Chase Sapphire Preferred's Biggest-Ever Bonus Is Back: Earn 100K Bonus Points for a Limited Time
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) was already one of the best bang-for-your-buck credit cards out there. Now, with its recent refresh and splashy new bonus, it's somehow even better.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is currently offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months, matching the highest welcome bonus the card's ever offered. On top of that, it's adding a slew of new earning categories and upgraded perks, making it a stronger pickup than it's ever been.
After years of waiting, I finally pulled the trigger and applied. Want to join me? Here's how to know if the Chase Sapphire Preferred is right for you.
Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000 bonus points: What it's worth
At the standard redemption rate of $0.01 per point, 100,000 bonus points comes out to at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. Already, that's more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee.
Here's where it gets even better, though: If you transfer your points to one of Chase's popular travel partners -- like Hyatt, United, or Southwest -- you can squeeze out even more value.
To qualify for this bonus, you can't have previously earned a sign-up bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.
Another thing to plan around: the $5,000 spending requirement is steeper than what you'd typically see on a mid-tier card. You'll want to make sure that spend is realistic for you before applying. I know that for me, I've been putting pretty much every purchase on my new Chase Sapphire Preferred to make sure I land it.
If you can swing it, though, this is a pretty tough offer to walk away from.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: New earning rates worth knowing about
The updated Chase Sapphire Preferred is about more than a big sign-up bonus. You'll also now earn 3X points on vacation homes, like Airbnb, plus 3X points on gas & EV charging. Those are categories that weren't covered at all before, meaning they earned the standard 1X rate.
Here's what the full earning structure looks like now:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
For a $95 annual fee, that's one of the more everyday spending-friendly cards you'll find.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: New and updated perks
The Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh also brought some meaningful additions on the benefits side.
The hotel credit -- previously worth $50 per year toward Chase Travel bookings -- has been bumped up to $100 annually. That credit alone can cover the annual fee, which makes holding the card a pretty easy call year over year.
You'll also get a complimentary year of Apple TV+ when activated by Dec. 31, 2026 -- a $156 value (terms apply). Plus, you can get $120 in statement credits every four years for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck®, or NEXUS -- useful if you want to start saving time in airport security.
Existing perks like complimentary DashPass (active through Dec. 31, 2027, with $0 delivery fees and a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders) are still in place. Same goes for the card's suite of travel protections: trip cancellation insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, lost luggage coverage, and more.
Put it all together, and you're looking at one of the strongest value propositions you'll find on any top travel card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already a big win for travelers -- now, it's pretty much impossible to ignore.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred and see what else it has to offer today before the limited-time bonus disappears.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.