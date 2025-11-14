Christmas Came Early for Travelers -- 100,000 Miles With Venture X
Every year, I get the same questions from friends: "Which travel card is the best right now?"
And honestly, I get it. A lot of premium travel cards have gotten… well, too premium. Their annual fees are flirting with $700-$1,000, and the "luxury" perks they advertise are out of reach for most regular travelers.
On the other end, entry-level cards haven't launched anything new or exciting lately.
That's why I've been pointing a lot of people towards the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's a perfect sweet spot that gives you VIP travel perks without the ridiculous annual fee.
And right now, Capital One just sweetened the deal with a limited-time welcome offer that feels like Christmas came early for travelers: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.
Big travel perks without the big price tag
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it's incredibly easy to offset. The benefits include:
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 anniversary bonus miles every year (worth another $100 in travel)
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide
Those first two perks alone can outweigh the annual fee, if used towards travel. And everything else is just gravy.
In my opinion, this is one of the few travel cards that gives real value to everyday travelers, not just frequent flyers. Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.
Miles that can take you anywhere
This new limited-time welcome offer lets new cardholders earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.
At first, that number might sound steep. But when you break it down, most families can hit that target naturally with groceries, gas, holiday shopping, and winter travel.
Personally, my family spends at least $1,000 per month on groceries. So I'm halfway there just buying food at home.
Each mile earned is worth about $0.01 toward travel. Meaning that welcome bonus is worth $1,000 in flight or hotel value. It's a seriously generous offer.
Everyday rewards that make travel easier year-round
Aside from the limited time offer bonus, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card keeps rewarding you all year long. Here's how you'll earn miles on your everyday spending:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That flat 2X miles earning structure is what I love most. Even if you're not booking travel, you'll still earn great rewards on all your spending.
For example, we estimate that if you spend around $4,000 per month, you're looking at about 96,000 miles per year. That's nearly another $1,000 you can put toward travel, just from your normal spending.
A perfect time to treat yourself
If you're anything like me, your spending tends to spike during the holidays. Flights to see family, festive dinners, gifts that add up faster than expected.
So why not turn all that spending into something that pays you back?
This limited-time Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card welcome bonus could easily fund next year's spring break, summer getaway, or that dream trip you've been putting off.
If you've been waiting for a sign to finally upgrade to a card with airport lounge access, consider this your green light.
