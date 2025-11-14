Christmas Came Early for Travelers -- 100,000 Miles With Venture X

Every year, I get the same questions from friends: "Which travel card is the best right now?"

And honestly, I get it. A lot of premium travel cards have gotten… well, too premium. Their annual fees are flirting with $700-$1,000, and the "luxury" perks they advertise are out of reach for most regular travelers.

On the other end, entry-level cards haven't launched anything new or exciting lately.

That's why I've been pointing a lot of people towards the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It's a perfect sweet spot that gives you VIP travel perks without the ridiculous annual fee.

And right now, Capital One just sweetened the deal with a limited-time welcome offer that feels like Christmas came early for travelers: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening.

Big travel perks without the big price tag

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it's incredibly easy to offset. The benefits include:

$300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel

for bookings made through Capital One Travel 10,000 anniversary bonus miles every year (worth another $100 in travel)

every year (worth another $100 in travel) Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide

Those first two perks alone can outweigh the annual fee, if used towards travel. And everything else is just gravy.

In my opinion, this is one of the few travel cards that gives real value to everyday travelers, not just frequent flyers. Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.