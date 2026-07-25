Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card vs. Wells Fargo Reflect: The Better Balance Transfer Card Right Now
Want to save on interest for almost two whole years? If so, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) are two of my top credit card recommendations.
But which is better for saving on balance transfers specifically?
To me, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the better pick. It has the same long intro APR offer as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, plus a lower intro balance transfer fee. That means you're saving money right off the bat, potentially hundreds of dollars.
If you also want to save on upcoming purchases, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card pulls ahead. Here's what to know.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Citi Diamond Preferred has a lower intro balance transfer fee
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a fee deal: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
On a transfer of, say, $6,000 made in that early window, a 3% transfer fee will cost you $180. Compare that to the Wells Fargo Reflect Card's flat 5%, min: $5 fee, which comes out to $300 -- that's $120 in savings right off the bat.
If saving on a balance transfer is your priority -- and you know you can move quickly with it -- the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the way to go. One of the longest intro APR offers you can find plus a 3% intro transfer fee is pretty much impossible to beat.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Wells Fargo Reflect Card has a longer intro APR on purchases
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers 0% intro APR for a full 21 months on Balance Transfers. But the 0% intro APR is only 12 months on Purchases. An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, meanwhile, offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. It's pretty much the best savings double-whammy you'll find on any credit card. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
If you want the longest runway possible to save on interest of all kinds, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the right choice.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Other features are pretty comparable
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card's ongoing APR runs 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has an ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR.
Both cards have no annual fee, and neither card earns rewards. So they're both laser-focused on helping you save as much on interest as possible.
Don't underestimate how much one of these cards can save you, either. The average American credit card debt is $6,715, per Motley Fool Money research. At 20%+ APR, that adds up fast. But a 21-month runway means you can pay nothing in interest with low monthly payments of around $300.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Which card actually fits your situation?
Both of these cards are favorites of ours when it comes to saving on interest. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, largely on the strength of that lower intro transfer fee. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026, thanks to its equally long window on purchases.
If you're transferring a balance and nothing else, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card wins. The lower intro fee means more of your money goes right toward paying down principal. But if you're transferring a balance and also expect to put new purchases on your card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the stronger choice.
If you want a long runway on balance transfers, you can't really go wrong with either card. And if you want to compare all your options, it's worth checking out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now before you apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.