Want to save on interest for almost two whole years? If so, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) are two of my top credit card recommendations.

But which is better for saving on balance transfers specifically?

To me, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the better pick. It has the same long intro APR offer as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, plus a lower intro balance transfer fee. That means you're saving money right off the bat, potentially hundreds of dollars.

If you also want to save on upcoming purchases, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card pulls ahead. Here's what to know.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Citi Diamond Preferred has a lower intro balance transfer fee

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a fee deal: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

On a transfer of, say, $6,000 made in that early window, a 3% transfer fee will cost you $180. Compare that to the Wells Fargo Reflect Card's flat 5%, min: $5 fee, which comes out to $300 -- that's $120 in savings right off the bat.

If saving on a balance transfer is your priority -- and you know you can move quickly with it -- the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the way to go. One of the longest intro APR offers you can find plus a 3% intro transfer fee is pretty much impossible to beat.