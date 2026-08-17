Citi Double Cash® Card vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Which 0% Intro APR Cash Back Card Wins in August 2026?
Both cards give you 2% cash rewards back and a 0% intro APR offer, so on paper they look like twins. They're not. The right pick comes down to one thing: what you want that 0% intro APR to cover.
If you want to finance a new purchase interest-free, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the better pick. It gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after).
The Citi Double Cash® Card is a better choice if you're planning a balance transfer. Here's how both cards stack up.
Both cards earn 2% cash rewards back, but Citi Double Cash makes you wait for half of it
Both cards pay a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, with no categories to track. The difference is timing on when the rewards get paid.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards the moment you make purchases. The Citi Double Cash® Card splits its 2% cash back: 1% when you buy, then another 1% when you pay the bill.
The Citi Double Cash® Card has one rewards edge. It also earns 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. If you book trips that way, it can make a decent difference in rewards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The difference in 0% intro APR offers
This is probably the biggest dividing line between the two cards.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
The Citi Double Cash® Card has a longer no-interest window, but it only applies to balance transfers. You get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the ongoing APR will be 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
The average credit card interest rate sits at about 21% right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. A 0% intro APR window is you dodging that rate for a year or more.
The right card for you depends on what you're trying to accomplish. For balance transfers, pick the Citi Double Cash® Card. It gives you a longer no-interest runway which can save you hundreds more in interest.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The welcome offers
Both cards have easy-to-earn welcome offers.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
The Citi Double Cash® Card offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
For most applicants, you'll be able to earn an easy starter bonus either way.
Fees and perks: phone protection vs. Citi Travel
Neither card charges an annual fee, so the extras are where they separate.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card throws in up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your phone bill with the card (there's a $25 deductible). It also comes with a 24/7 Visa Signature Concierge for booking travel, tickets, and reservations.
The Citi Double Cash® Card's standout is that 5% Citi Travel rate. Its value lives in rewards, not benefits.
One shared weakness: both charge a foreign transaction fee, so not great to pack for an overseas trip.
The verdict: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card for most, Citi Double Cash for debt payoff
For most people, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the better card, and not by a hair.
It earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases with no waiting, covers purchases and balance transfers with its intro APR offer, hands you the easier welcome offer, and adds phone protection on top. That combination is why it took our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026.
The Citi Double Cash® Card still has its lane. If your one goal is clearing existing debt, its longer balance transfer window buys you more time, and the 5% Citi Travel rate is a nice bonus if you book trips through it.
Either way, you're getting 2% back with no annual fee, which beats most of the cards sitting in your wallet right now.
FAQs
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Yes, and it's a smart combo. You could use the Citi Double Cash's longer 0% intro APR window to pay down an existing balance, and put daily spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases.
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No. Balance transfers on the Citi Double Cash don't earn any cash back. Also, if you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
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Yes, especially if you're paying down debt or booking travel through Citi. Its long runway and 5% Citi Travel rate are the real strengths. Rewards are also flexible as part of Citi's ThankYou® Points program.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.