Both cards give you 2% cash rewards back and a 0% intro APR offer, so on paper they look like twins. They're not. The right pick comes down to one thing: what you want that 0% intro APR to cover.

If you want to finance a new purchase interest-free, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the better pick. It gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after).

The Citi Double Cash® Card is a better choice if you're planning a balance transfer. Here's how both cards stack up.

Both cards earn 2% cash rewards back, but Citi Double Cash makes you wait for half of it

Both cards pay a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, with no categories to track. The difference is timing on when the rewards get paid.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards the moment you make purchases. The Citi Double Cash® Card splits its 2% cash back: 1% when you buy, then another 1% when you pay the bill.

The Citi Double Cash® Card has one rewards edge. It also earns 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. If you book trips that way, it can make a decent difference in rewards.