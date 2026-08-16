Citi Simplicity® Card vs. BankAmericard: Which Low Intro APR Card Wins in August 2026?
Want to save on interest quick, fast, and in a hurry? If so, the Citi Simplicity® Card and BankAmericard® credit card are two of your best bets.
Both of these cards offer some of the longest 0% intro APR offers out there, but they come with a few key differences. You'll want to do some research beforehand to figure out which one's best for you.
Here's what to know about the Citi Simplicity® Card and the BankAmericard, and how to choose between the two.
Citi Simplicity® Card: More forgiving if you miss a payment
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Purchases and 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That 4-month window is longer than what most competing cards give you -- and some don't offer any intro fee whatsoever.
The real reason to land this card, though, is how forgiving it is if you miss a payment. In addition to having no annual fee, the Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees and no penalty APR, ever -- a combo you won't find on basically any other card.
If you can pay off your balance in that 18-month window, you're getting one of the best debt-erasing options out there.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
BankAmericard: A slightly longer intro APR runway
The BankAmericard offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's a full three extra months of interest-free runway, which matters if you need as much time as possible to get rid of a balance.
I also like how you're getting the same long window for both purchases and balance transfers -- perfect if you want to save on upcoming purchases and existing debt.
The downside: A balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction, with no early-bird discount for moving quickly. Also, the BankAmericard has no annual fee and no penalty APR, but it does still charge late fees if a payment doesn't land on time.
The ongoing variable APR range is a good bit lower than Citi Simplicity® Card's range, which matters if you end up carrying a balance past the intro APR window. With the extra-long runway, though, you hopefully won't have to.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Which 0% intro APR card is better for you?
Go with the BankAmericard if you're not as worried about late payments and expect to pay off your balance before the intro APR window closes. You'll get three extra months of intro APR, plus the same long window on purchases.
Go with Citi Simplicity® Card if you want to save with the lower intro balance transfer fee, or want more protection against missed payments. The combination of no late fees and no penalty APR makes it the more forgiving card, even though its intro window and ongoing APR are both a bit less generous.
Either way, you're getting one of the best balance transfer cards out there -- the best way I know to save on high-interest debt.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.