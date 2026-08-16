Want to save on interest quick, fast, and in a hurry? If so, the Citi Simplicity® Card and BankAmericard® credit card are two of your best bets.

Both of these cards offer some of the longest 0% intro APR offers out there, but they come with a few key differences. You'll want to do some research beforehand to figure out which one's best for you.

Here's what to know about the Citi Simplicity® Card and the BankAmericard, and how to choose between the two.

Citi Simplicity® Card: More forgiving if you miss a payment

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Purchases and 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies after.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That 4-month window is longer than what most competing cards give you -- and some don't offer any intro fee whatsoever.

The real reason to land this card, though, is how forgiving it is if you miss a payment. In addition to having no annual fee, the Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees and no penalty APR, ever -- a combo you won't find on basically any other card.

If you can pay off your balance in that 18-month window, you're getting one of the best debt-erasing options out there.