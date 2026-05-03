Citi Simplicity vs. Diamond Preferred: Which Balance Transfer Card Wins in May 2026?
I'll cut right to the chase: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, wins for balance transfers if you need more breathing room to pay off debt. It has a longer intro APR offer for balance transfers, which can mean smaller monthly payments to clear your debt and avoid interest.
That said, the Citi Simplicity® Card, also from our partner, isn't a consolation prize. If you're also planning to put new purchases on the card, it offers a longer intro offer there. For the right person, that's a meaningful edge.
Here's how they stack up.
Citi Diamond Preferred: wins for balance transfers
If paying off an existing balance is your primary goal, the Citi Diamond Preferred is the strongest pick. In fact, it won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card award in 2026, beating all others in the category. Here are the terms and details:
- Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
- Intro APR on new purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
- Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Annual fee: $0
Who it's best for: Anyone whose sole focus is transferring a balance and paying it off as efficiently as possible. The longer runway gives you more breathing room -- especially if your monthly payment budget is tight and you need every extra month you can get.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Citi Simplicity Card: wins for new purchases
The Citi Simplicity Card flips the advantage when new spending enters the picture. Its intro APR on new purchases is longer in comparison, and it comes with a safety net most cards don't offer: no late fees and no penalty rate, ever.
That's great news if you miss a payment, your 0% window doesn't get yanked. Here are the full details:
- Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
- Intro APR on new purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
- Go-to APR: An ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Annual fee: $0
Who it's best for: Someone who is planning a balance transfer, while also planning to put new spending on the same card. Or anyone who's nervous about a missed payment derailing their payoff plan. The no-penalty-rate protection makes Citi Simplicity Card the more forgiving card.
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= Good
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= Best
= Excellent
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= Fair
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
18 months vs. 21 months: what it means for your budget
Generally speaking, the longer your 0% intro APR window, the more manageable your payoff plan becomes. You can spread your balance across more months, which means lower required payments and less pressure on your monthly budget.
For example, let's say someone is transferring a $5,000 balance, and wants to fully pay off the debt inside the no-interest window.
Here's what payments would look like in practice:
|Intro APR Window
|Payments Needed
|18-month 0% intro APR
|~$278 per month
|21-month 0% intro APR
|~$238 per month
That's roughly $40 less per month with the longer intro APR window. For some budgets, that's meaningful -- especially if you're starting with smaller payments and building over time.
This is what makes the Citi Diamond Preferred a winner for most balance transfers situations. Lower monthly payments and longer breathing room.
Which card is right for you?
For pure balance transfer focus, the Citi Diamond Preferred wins. More runway, same balance transfer fee, same $0 annual fee. It's a more specific tool if eliminating existing debt is the only job you're asking the card to do.
But if you're also putting new purchases on the card, or if you want the peace of mind that a late payment won't blow up your intro APR window, the Citi Simplicity Card is the smarter fit.
Either way, both cards are worth a look if you're carrying a balance at 20%+ APR. The interest you'd save versus staying put speaks for itself.
Compare our top-rated balance transfer cards for 2026 and find your best match.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.