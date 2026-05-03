Citi Simplicity vs. Diamond Preferred: Which Balance Transfer Card Wins in May 2026?

I'll cut right to the chase: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, wins for balance transfers if you need more breathing room to pay off debt. It has a longer intro APR offer for balance transfers, which can mean smaller monthly payments to clear your debt and avoid interest.

That said, the Citi Simplicity® Card, also from our partner, isn't a consolation prize. If you're also planning to put new purchases on the card, it offers a longer intro offer there. For the right person, that's a meaningful edge.

Here's how they stack up.

Citi Diamond Preferred: wins for balance transfers

If paying off an existing balance is your primary goal, the Citi Diamond Preferred is the strongest pick. In fact, it won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card award in 2026, beating all others in the category. Here are the terms and details:

Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Intro APR on new purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

0%, 12 months on Purchases Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods

An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Annual fee: $0

Who it's best for: Anyone whose sole focus is transferring a balance and paying it off as efficiently as possible. The longer runway gives you more breathing room -- especially if your monthly payment budget is tight and you need every extra month you can get.