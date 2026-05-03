Citi Simplicity vs. Diamond Preferred: Which Balance Transfer Card Wins in May 2026?

Published on May 3, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

I'll cut right to the chase: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, wins for balance transfers if you need more breathing room to pay off debt. It has a longer intro APR offer for balance transfers, which can mean smaller monthly payments to clear your debt and avoid interest.

That said, the Citi Simplicity® Card, also from our partner, isn't a consolation prize. If you're also planning to put new purchases on the card, it offers a longer intro offer there. For the right person, that's a meaningful edge.

Here's how they stack up.

Citi Diamond Preferred: wins for balance transfers

If paying off an existing balance is your primary goal, the Citi Diamond Preferred is the strongest pick. In fact, it won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card award in 2026, beating all others in the category. Here are the terms and details:

  • Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
  • Intro APR on new purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
  • Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
  • Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
  • Annual fee: $0

Who it's best for: Anyone whose sole focus is transferring a balance and paying it off as efficiently as possible. The longer runway gives you more breathing room -- especially if your monthly payment budget is tight and you need every extra month you can get.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

Citi Simplicity Card: wins for new purchases

The Citi Simplicity Card flips the advantage when new spending enters the picture. Its intro APR on new purchases is longer in comparison, and it comes with a safety net most cards don't offer: no late fees and no penalty rate, ever.

That's great news if you miss a payment, your 0% window doesn't get yanked. Here are the full details:

  • Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
  • Intro APR on new purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
  • Go-to APR: An ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
  • Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
  • Annual fee: $0

Who it's best for: Someone who is planning a balance transfer, while also planning to put new spending on the same card. Or anyone who's nervous about a missed payment derailing their payoff plan. The no-penalty-rate protection makes Citi Simplicity Card the more forgiving card.

Citi Simplicity® Card

Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi Simplicity® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No late fees
    • No penalty APR
    • Choose your own payment date
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
    • $0 liability on unauthorized charges.

18 months vs. 21 months: what it means for your budget

Generally speaking, the longer your 0% intro APR window, the more manageable your payoff plan becomes. You can spread your balance across more months, which means lower required payments and less pressure on your monthly budget.

For example, let's say someone is transferring a $5,000 balance, and wants to fully pay off the debt inside the no-interest window.

Here's what payments would look like in practice:

Intro APR Window Payments Needed
18-month 0% intro APR ~$278 per month
21-month 0% intro APR ~$238 per month
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's roughly $40 less per month with the longer intro APR window. For some budgets, that's meaningful -- especially if you're starting with smaller payments and building over time.

This is what makes the Citi Diamond Preferred a winner for most balance transfers situations. Lower monthly payments and longer breathing room.

Which card is right for you?

For pure balance transfer focus, the Citi Diamond Preferred wins. More runway, same balance transfer fee, same $0 annual fee. It's a more specific tool if eliminating existing debt is the only job you're asking the card to do.

But if you're also putting new purchases on the card, or if you want the peace of mind that a late payment won't blow up your intro APR window, the Citi Simplicity Card is the smarter fit.

Either way, both cards are worth a look if you're carrying a balance at 20%+ APR. The interest you'd save versus staying put speaks for itself.

Compare our top-rated balance transfer cards for 2026 and find your best match.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.