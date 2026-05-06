Citi Simplicity vs. Wells Fargo Reflect: Which Balance Transfer Card Is Better in May 2026?

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and trying to stop the bleeding, a balance transfer card is one of the most practical tools you've got.

The concept is simple: move your balance to a card with a long 0% intro APR, then pay it off over time before interest kicks back in.

Two great options we're always recommending: the Citi Simplicity® Card and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). Both have $0 annual fees, and both have super long intro APR offers on balance transfers.

So what actually separates them? Here's what to know.

Citi Simplicity® Card: Save on fees of all kinds

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Purchases and 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

This offer isn't long as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's window. On the other hand, it comes with an extra-low intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening.

After that, the fee jumps to 5% (minimum $5) -- so make sure you transfer before then to save. On a $6,000 transfer, that's the difference between paying $180 and $300 upfront.

Also, the big selling point: In addition to having no annual fee, the Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees and no penalty APR -- ever. That means it's a great choice if you're worried about falling behind on payments again.