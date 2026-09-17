Credit Card APRs Are About to Go Up. Here's What to Do if You're in Debt

The Federal Reserve just raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2023. That means a lot of things, including: If you're carrying a credit card balance, you'll soon be paying even more in interest.

Luckily, if you're dealing with lots of debt, the best fix isn't complicated: Move your balance to a card with 0% intro APR to stop the bleeding. Here's how to do that, plus the card to get for your situation today.

Why your credit card APR moves with the Fed's rate

Your credit card's variable APR is tied to the prime rate, which moves in lockstep with the Fed's benchmark. That's different from a mortgage or a car loan, where your rate is often locked in.

The average credit card interest rate is already 21% as of May 2026, according to Federal Reserve data cited by Motley Fool Money research. A hike will push that even higher.

And if you're only making minimum payments, a higher rate means more of every payment goes to interest instead of your actual balance. That means it'll also take longer to pay off your balance in full -- not great.

Get a balance transfer card to hit the pause button

A balance transfer card moves your existing debt onto a new card that charges 0% interest for a set window, often 12 months or longer. You pay a one-time transfer fee, but every dollar after that goes straight to your balance instead of interest.

My favorite balance card right now? That'd be the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest windows out there. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

The current offer was good enough to earn it our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.