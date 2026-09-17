Credit Card APRs Are About to Go Up. Here's What to Do if You're in Debt
The Federal Reserve just raised its benchmark rate for the first time since 2023. That means a lot of things, including: If you're carrying a credit card balance, you'll soon be paying even more in interest.
Luckily, if you're dealing with lots of debt, the best fix isn't complicated: Move your balance to a card with 0% intro APR to stop the bleeding. Here's how to do that, plus the card to get for your situation today.
Why your credit card APR moves with the Fed's rate
Your credit card's variable APR is tied to the prime rate, which moves in lockstep with the Fed's benchmark. That's different from a mortgage or a car loan, where your rate is often locked in.
The average credit card interest rate is already 21% as of May 2026, according to Federal Reserve data cited by Motley Fool Money research. A hike will push that even higher.
And if you're only making minimum payments, a higher rate means more of every payment goes to interest instead of your actual balance. That means it'll also take longer to pay off your balance in full -- not great.
Get a balance transfer card to hit the pause button
A balance transfer card moves your existing debt onto a new card that charges 0% interest for a set window, often 12 months or longer. You pay a one-time transfer fee, but every dollar after that goes straight to your balance instead of interest.
My favorite balance card right now? That'd be the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest windows out there. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
The current offer was good enough to earn it our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
One catch: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, on the higher end for this type of card, and it doesn't earn rewards. You'll want to do the math before you commit, but odds are a one-time balance transfer fee will be much lower than paying months of interest.
And if you're still deciding between cards, it's worth comparing the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to all the best balance transfer credit cards available now.
Get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card if you don't need a full 21 months
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers a shorter runway -- you'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.
The biggest difference, though: you can keep saving with it once your 0% window ends.
That's because the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for no annual fee, good enough for us to name it the Best Overall Credit Card for 2026.
You'll also get an easy-to-earn $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in your first 3 months after account opening. Altogether, this is one of my favorite cards out there, pretty much for one reason: Simplicity.
Also, its balance transfer fee is lower than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card if you act fast: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$100 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $100 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
What to check before you apply
Balance transfer cards typically require good to excellent credit, so check your score before you apply for either one. A hard inquiry will ding it a bit, but that's minor compared to what carrying a balance costs you over time.
To find out your monthly payment, divide your transferred balance by the number of months in your intro window and set that as an automatic payment. Whatever's left when the promo period ends starts accruing interest at the regular rate, so you'll want to pay off as much as possible before then.
Finally, don't close your old card the moment the transfer clears. Keeping it open -- even if it goes unused -- helps your credit utilization and the length of your credit history, both of which factor into your score.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.