Credit Card Debt After 60: What Your Options Actually Are

The average credit card APR is sitting around 21% right now. At that rate, a $7,000 balance costs you roughly $1,400 a year in interest -- money that isn't going toward retirement, isn't going toward your grandkids, isn't going anywhere useful.

I've helped people of all ages create debt payoff plans. Here's how I'd think through the options if I were in my 60s with a lingering credit card balance.

Balance transfer cards: the lowest-risk first move

If your credit is in decent shape, this is the first option worth exploring.

A balance transfer card lets you move existing high-interest debt onto a new card with a 0% introductory APR. Right now a typical offer window might last for 15 to 21 months.

With no interest compounding against you, every dollar you pay goes directly toward the debt balance. If you can clear all of your debt before the intro APR ends, you'll be debt-free much faster and pay $0 in interest.

The catch: you need good credit to qualify, and a realistic payoff plan within the intro window. Compare today's top balance transfer offers to see what you can qualify for.

Pulling from retirement accounts

Once you're past age 59 1/2, early withdrawal penalties are off the table for most tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

You'll still owe income tax on whatever you pull from a traditional 401(k) or IRA -- but here's the math worth considering: if your card is charging you 21% APR, that balance is compounding against you very quickly. In many cases, the tax hit on a targeted withdrawal is smaller than the interest you'd keep paying if you keep a revolving balance month after month.

This isn't a move to make casually, and it's worth a quick conversation with a financial advisor to model the actual numbers for your situation.

Tapping home equity

For homeowners who've built up equity, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) might make sense. HELOC interest rates are typically well below what credit cards charge.

That spread between your card APR and a home equity rate can be significant enough to make the math compelling. For example, taking on a 9% APR loan against home equity is worth it if it replaces an existing 21% APR debt.

Keep in mind: this trade means you're converting unsecured debt into debt secured by your home. If something goes sideways and you can't make payments, the stakes are different than with a credit card. It's not a reason to avoid this option entirely, but it is a reason to run the numbers carefully and have a solid payoff plan.

Credit counseling with a non-profit organization

There's no shame in seeking help if you're in overwhelming debt. In fact, you'll likely feel immediate relief after contacting a credit counselor.

What most people don't realize is nonprofit credit counseling agencies offer free or low cost support. They can help you negotiate lower interest rates with your creditors, coach you through budgeting and payoff plans, or even create a custom debt management plan (DMP).

Two agencies I love and recommend are Money Management International (MMI) and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC).

The bottom line

At age 35, credit card debt is painful. At 60+, it's a whole different kind of problem.

But the good news is your age and experience can give you a few more options than what a younger person might have.

Start by comparing top 0% intro APR cards to see if a balance transfer makes sense. If you can crush your entire balance during the no-interest window, that's the quickest and cheapest option to explore.