Credit Card Debt Is the No. 1 Financial Stress of Every Generation. Here's How to Get Out of It

The survey breaks the stress data down by age, showing how each generation reports feeling regular financial anxiety at different intensities.

The biggest source of that stress traces back to one place: high-interest credit card debt. Average credit card APRs are 21%, so a $6,000 balance can easily cost more than $1,200 a year in interest alone. That money isn't paying down what you owe -- it's just renting the debt.

According to Motley Fool Money research , 54% of Americans feel stressed about their finances at least three days a week, and 87% feel it at least once a week. That's not a small problem. That's almost everyone.

Each generation has specific stressors that affect them more than others. Gen Z carries education costs and a thin emergency fund. Millennials juggle housing, child care, and debt repayments all at once. Gen X is staring down retirement while still paying for kids. Boomers worry about unexpected expenses on a fixed income.

But the highest common denominator across all four groups: high-interest credit card balances. Going into 2026, the average American had $6,715 in credit card debt.

If you're carrying a lot of financial stress, here are a few proven ways to ease it.

Get free help from a nonprofit credit counselor

Just talking to someone who understands the numbers (and isn't judging them) can take a real weight off. A lot of the stress around credit card debt comes from carrying it alone, and that first call often replaces the panic with an actual plan.

Nonprofit credit counselors offer free initial consultations with certified counselors, can help you build a debt management plan, and can even help negotiate lower interest rates with your card issuers. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and Money Management International (MMI) are two amazing resources that I trust and recommend to find a counselor.

Pause the interest with a 0% intro APR balance transfer card

If your credit score is in good shape, a 0% intro APR balance transfer card can give you some breathing room.

Some top 0% intro APR cards let you pause interest for up to 21 months -- so every dollar you pay to the account goes straight to the principal. This can save you hundreds (or thousands) in interest, and also makes your payoff time much faster.

Just be sure to pay as much as you can during that 0% intro APR window, because when it ends, the regular APR kicks back in.

Automate your debt payments and make a budget

In our money stress survey, 53% of respondents said budgeting is their go-to way to cope with financial stress.

Having a set budgeting plan in place means you know exactly how much can go toward your debt each month. From there, automating those payments puts your debt payoff on auto-pilot. You just set it up and let the system do the work.

The bottom line

Financial stress is the most common money emotion in America right now.

The good news is that the credit card piece of that stress has clear, proven exits. You can get free help from a nonprofit counselor, automate your payments, and pause the interest with a balance transfer card.

Compare 2026's top balance transfer offers and get some much-needed breathing room to make progress on your debt without the stress of interest piling up.