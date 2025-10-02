Crush Credit Card Debt for 21 Months With This Wells Fargo Card

Published on Oct. 2, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Looking to chip away at a mountain of high-interest debt? If so, I've got the credit card for you: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which Motley Fool Money named the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers on the market. Whether you're planning a big purchase or tackling debt on another credit card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the breathing room you need to do it.

Keep reading to learn why else I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Save more with the Wells Fargo Reflect Card today

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies
  • $0 annual fee
  • $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

In all, that's one of the longest intro APR periods out there, plus valuable cellphone protection, at no annual cost. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

If you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Ready to save today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Who is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card best for?

While the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic 0% intro APR credit card, it's not the best choice if you're looking for long-term perks. You'll want to note that this card has:

  • No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
  • A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
  • A 3% foreign transaction fee

Make sure you keep that transfer fee in mind. A $10,000 transfer, for example, will cost $500 -- added straight to your card balance. That's still much cheaper than paying interest for two years, but it's important to plan for that cost.

Start eating into debt today

If your immediate goal is to save on interest -- either on existing debt or an upcoming purchase -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best credit cards available.

With an intro APR offer lasting nearly two years, a $0 annual fee, and valuable cellphone protection, it's a simple and effective way to get your finances back on track. I recommend it to anyone who wants to chip away at high-interest debt.

Want to start fighting back against credit card debt? Check out this list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.