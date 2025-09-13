Discover it® Cash Back: The No-Annual-Fee Card That Quietly Beats Premium Rewards

Still paying an annual fee just to earn decent rewards? You don't have to. One of my favorite cards, the Discover it® Cash Back, quietly gives you serious value without charging you each year. And if you play your cards right (pun intended), it can beat some of the premium travel cards people brag about.

What always jumps out to me about the Discover it® Cash Back is how it rewards everyday spending while still throwing in a first-year bonus that's tough to beat.

How the rewards work

The Discover it® Cash Back rotates through bonus categories each quarter, giving you 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Everything else earns 1%.

Here's the kicker: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you rack up $300 in rewards, Discover matches it to $600 -- automatically. No minimum spend, no caps on the match.