Discover it® Chrome Joins Top 0% Intro APR Cards in 2025

If you've been putting off getting a new credit card, this one might catch your eye. The Discover it® Chrome comes with one of the most valuable perks out there right now: an intro APR offer. That means you can transfer over existing balances and avoid paying interest for more than a year. With rates as high as they are today, that's a serious money saver.

And yes, if you've ever felt like credit card interest is just a treadmill you can't escape, this kind of intro period can be your way off.

Why the intro APR offer matters

The Discover it® Chrome gives you a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on new purchases. After that, a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR kicks in. For anyone carrying a balance or planning a big expense, that's a lot of breathing room.

Even better, there's a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.