Discover it® Chrome Joins Top 0% Intro APR Cards in 2025
If you've been putting off getting a new credit card, this one might catch your eye. The Discover it® Chrome comes with one of the most valuable perks out there right now: an intro APR offer. That means you can transfer over existing balances and avoid paying interest for more than a year. With rates as high as they are today, that's a serious money saver.
And yes, if you've ever felt like credit card interest is just a treadmill you can't escape, this kind of intro period can be your way off.
Why the intro APR offer matters
The Discover it® Chrome gives you a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on new purchases. After that, a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR kicks in. For anyone carrying a balance or planning a big expense, that's a lot of breathing room.
Even better, there's a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Everyday rewards still add up
While the intro APR is the star here, the Discover it® Chrome doesn't slack on rewards:
- 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
- And don't forget Discover's signature feature: Cashback Match. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Earn $500 in rewards? They'll double it to $1,000.
No annual fee, no catch
This is one of those cards where the math just works. You get the interest-free period, a solid rewards program, and a $0 annual fee. There's really no risk to keeping it long-term -- even if you're mainly applying for the intro APR perk.
See how much you could save with the Discover it® Chrome -- check out the full review here.
Should you get it?
If paying down debt or financing a big purchase is your priority, the Discover it® Chrome is tough to beat. The combo of 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers (an ongoing 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies after) and the first-year Cashback Match makes it one of the best low-cost, high-value cards available right now.
Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards to compare your options.
Our Research Expert