Discover Just Announced Its New 5% Categories for 2026. Here's What's Included

From Jan. 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, Discover it® Cash Back cardmembers will earn 5% cash back at grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and select streaming services on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after activation.

That's up to $75 in cash back for the quarter, and new first-year Discover it® Cash Back cardholders can earn twice as much automatically through Discover's Cashback Match.

The new categories: groceries, wholesale clubs, and streaming

Discover is starting 2026 with three broad categories that are easy to use:

Grocery stores: Everyday supermarket purchases typically qualify, which makes this the easiest way to earn toward the $1,500 cap.

These categories hit essential spending, which means most cardholders can reach the cap without changing their habits.