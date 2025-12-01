Discover Just Announced Its New 5% Categories for 2026. Here's What's Included
From Jan. 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, Discover it® Cash Back cardmembers will earn 5% cash back at grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and select streaming services on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after activation.
That's up to $75 in cash back for the quarter, and new first-year Discover it® Cash Back cardholders can earn twice as much automatically through Discover's Cashback Match.
The new categories: groceries, wholesale clubs, and streaming
Discover is starting 2026 with three broad categories that are easy to use:
- Grocery stores: Everyday supermarket purchases typically qualify, which makes this the easiest way to earn toward the $1,500 cap.
- Wholesale clubs: Bulk shopping at places like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's offers another quick path to the quarterly max.
- Select streaming services: Most major platforms count, and monthly subscription charges add up faster than you think.
These categories hit essential spending, which means most cardholders can reach the cap without changing their habits.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Activation is required to earn the bonus rate
Cardholders must activate each quarter to unlock the 5% cash back-- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. If you skip activation, all purchases earn 1%.
Activation takes a few seconds in your Discover app or online. Once it's done, the 5% rate applies automatically on up to $1,500 spent across the three categories through March 31.
First-year cardholders can get twice the earnings
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. (Only available to new cardmembers.) If you earn the full $75 in Q1, you'll receive an additional $75 at the end of your first year.
Across four quarters, the total first-year value can be substantial for a card with no annual fee. Read our full review here and start working toward your first-year Cashback Match today.
Should you switch your spending?
If groceries, warehouse runs, and streaming subscriptions already make up a big part of your budget, these categories are worth activating. They're broad, predictable, and easy to max out early in the year.
Most people will hit the quarter's $1,500 cap without trying. And if you're in your first year with the card, the Cashback Match makes these early-year categories even more valuable.
If you want to earn the full bonus, activate now and start using the card where it counts.
