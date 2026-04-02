Discover's New 5% Categories Just Dropped. Here's What's Included

Published on April 2, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

From April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, Discover it® Cash Back and Discover More® cardmembers will earn 5% cash back at restaurants and on home improvement purchases on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after activation.

That's up to $75 in cash back for the quarter, and first-year cardholders can earn twice as much automatically through Discover's Cashback Match.

The new categories: restaurants and home improvement

Discover is leaning into two of spring's most predictable spending drivers:

  • Restaurants: Dining out tends to pick up as the weather improves and people get back outside. If restaurants are already a regular line in your budget, this category is easy to use.
  • Home improvement: Spring is peak season for renovation projects and hardware store runs. Purchases at places like Home Depot and Lowe's typically qualify, and those costs add up fast.

Unlike last quarter's essential-spending categories, these two require a little more intentionality to max out. But for anyone with a spring project or a habit of eating out, the $1,500 cap is reachable.

Discover it® Cash Back

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Discover it® Cash Back
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Discover's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular APR

17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

1% - 5% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.

    Read Full Review
    • Rotating bonus categories
    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No fixed bonus categories
    • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
    • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
    • Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
    • Terms and conditions apply.

Activation is required to earn the bonus rate

Cardholders must activate each quarter to unlock the bonus categories. If you skip activation, purchases earn the standard 1% rate.

Activation takes a few seconds in the Discover app or online. Once it's done, the rate applies automatically on up to $1,500 spent across both categories through June 30-- that is 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate

First-year cardholders can get twice the earnings

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Earn the full $75 in Q2 and you'll receive an additional $75 at the end of your first year.

Across four quarters, that potential first-year value adds up quickly for a card with no annual fee. Read our review here and start working toward your first-year Cashback Match today.

Should you shift your spending?

If you're already eating out regularly or have home projects planned for spring, these categories are worth activating. The $1,500 cap is split across two buckets, so you have some flexibility in how you get there.

And if you're in your first year with the card, remember that Discover will match every dollar of the cash back you earn this year. No cap on earnings.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.