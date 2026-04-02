Discover's New 5% Categories Just Dropped. Here's What's Included
From April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, Discover it® Cash Back and Discover More® cardmembers will earn 5% cash back at restaurants and on home improvement purchases on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after activation.
That's up to $75 in cash back for the quarter, and first-year cardholders can earn twice as much automatically through Discover's Cashback Match.
The new categories: restaurants and home improvement
Discover is leaning into two of spring's most predictable spending drivers:
- Restaurants: Dining out tends to pick up as the weather improves and people get back outside. If restaurants are already a regular line in your budget, this category is easy to use.
- Home improvement: Spring is peak season for renovation projects and hardware store runs. Purchases at places like Home Depot and Lowe's typically qualify, and those costs add up fast.
Unlike last quarter's essential-spending categories, these two require a little more intentionality to max out. But for anyone with a spring project or a habit of eating out, the $1,500 cap is reachable.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
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- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Activation is required to earn the bonus rate
Cardholders must activate each quarter to unlock the bonus categories. If you skip activation, purchases earn the standard 1% rate.
Activation takes a few seconds in the Discover app or online. Once it's done, the rate applies automatically on up to $1,500 spent across both categories through June 30-- that is 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
First-year cardholders can get twice the earnings
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Earn the full $75 in Q2 and you'll receive an additional $75 at the end of your first year.
Across four quarters, that potential first-year value adds up quickly for a card with no annual fee. Read our review here and start working toward your first-year Cashback Match today.
Should you shift your spending?
If you're already eating out regularly or have home projects planned for spring, these categories are worth activating. The $1,500 cap is split across two buckets, so you have some flexibility in how you get there.
And if you're in your first year with the card, remember that Discover will match every dollar of the cash back you earn this year. No cap on earnings.
Our Research Expert
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