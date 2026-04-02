Discover's New 5% Categories Just Dropped. Here's What's Included

From April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, Discover it® Cash Back and Discover More® cardmembers will earn 5% cash back at restaurants and on home improvement purchases on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after activation.

That's up to $75 in cash back for the quarter, and first-year cardholders can earn twice as much automatically through Discover's Cashback Match.

The new categories: restaurants and home improvement

Discover is leaning into two of spring's most predictable spending drivers:

Restaurants: Dining out tends to pick up as the weather improves and people get back outside. If restaurants are already a regular line in your budget, this category is easy to use.

Dining out tends to pick up as the weather improves and people get back outside. If restaurants are already a regular line in your budget, this category is easy to use. Home improvement: Spring is peak season for renovation projects and hardware store runs. Purchases at places like Home Depot and Lowe's typically qualify, and those costs add up fast.

Unlike last quarter's essential-spending categories, these two require a little more intentionality to max out. But for anyone with a spring project or a habit of eating out, the $1,500 cap is reachable.