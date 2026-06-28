Do I Need a Credit Card to Rent a Car?

No, you don't need a credit card to rent a car. Most major rental agencies take debit cards, and so do peer-to-peer services like Turo. I just rented a car in Alaska and could've paid with my debit card without a hitch.

But if you can help it, I almost always recommend using a credit card instead of debit. For booking any travel, credit is almost always the smarter move for additional protections, terms, and rewards.

You can rent a car with a debit card

You can rent a car with a debit card at nearly every major car rental agency. But you'll need to meet a few specific terms generally:

The type of card needs to be a regular debit card with a Visa, Mastercard, or Discover logo, tied to your checking account.

You'll need enough money in your checking account to cover the full cost of the rental, plus a security hold.

Some agencies set a higher minimum age (often 25) for debit card renters.

Your debit card name must match your drivers license and reservation name.

Some agencies or locations ask for additional forms of ID, or travel documents that match your trip.

Policies vary by company, so call the location and confirm before you book.

Why I recommend a credit card at the rental counter

I use a credit card for rentals because it protects me and pays me back. Three perks make the difference: rewards, insurance, and a hold that never touches my own cash.

Rewards are the easy win. A rental is a big, easy charge to earn points on. I scored a deal on my Alaska rental with Turo, earning about $80 worth of rewards from that booking alone.

Many travel credit cards also include rental car coverage, which can replace the pricey waiver the counter pushes on you.

Then there's the hold. A debit card freezes a few hundred dollars of your own cash for the whole rental. A credit card uses the bank's money instead. In Alaska, that kept my account free and full for the rest of the trip.

Renting through Turo vs. a traditional agency

Turo accepts debit cards too, with the same no-prepaid card rule. Apple Pay and Google Pay are options as well.

The difference is who's on the other end. Turo is peer-to-peer, so each host can set extra rules, and verification can run stricter for a debit user. A traditional agency runs one standard policy across the counter.

I like Turo for the price and local cars. But I still book using my credit card for the same three reasons: rewards, coverage, and a hold that stays off my own cash.

So no, a credit card isn't required to get a rental car. But if you travel even a few times a year, it's worth carrying one of the best travel rewards credit cards before your next pickup.



