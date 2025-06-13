Do Unlimited Credit Limits Really Exist? Here's the Truth About Premium Cards

You may have seen a premium card like The Platinum Card® from American Express described as having "no preset spending limit." That can sound like you have unlimited buying power, but that's not quite how it works.

Put simply, a card with no preset spending limit just doesn't show a fixed credit limit on your statement. It still has a limit -- just a flexible one that adjusts based on your income, payment history, and spending behavior. It's a dynamic limit, not an infinite one.

Here's what else you need to know about cards with so-called "unlimited" credit limits, and what to keep in mind if you have one.

How spending limits are decided on these cards

For a card without a preset spending limit, you might be approved to spend thousands more than a traditional card allows. But your transactions can still be declined if you exceed what the issuer believes is a responsible amount based on your profile.

Card issuers use real-time factors to determine whether to approve a charge, including:

Your recent card usage

Payment history

Total balances across accounts

Overall credit profile

It's important to keep in mind that no purchase is guaranteed to be approved, and issuers can lower your maximum at any time.

Cards with higher limits often require strong credit and high income, which is why they'll typically be high-end, premium cards targeted at qualified users.

Examples of cards with no preset spending limit

Amex is the most well-known issuer of cards without a preset spending limit. Some of its most popular cards in that bucket include: