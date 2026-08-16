Do You Believe These 6 Credit Score Myths? It Could Be Costing You
There's plenty of "common knowledge" about credit scores that isn't actually so common. And believing the wrong myths can quietly be hurting you.
The average credit score in the U.S. sits at 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you're well below that, there might be a few things that are worth clearing up.
Here are six credit card myths to be aware of -- and the truth behind them.
1. "Checking your own credit score can lower it"
Checking your credit score never lowers it. That's because looking up your own score counts as a "soft inquiry," and soft inquiries have zero impact on your credit.
It's only "hard inquiries" -- the kind lenders run when you apply for a loan or credit card -- that can knock a few points off your score, and even then, the dip is usually small and temporary.
Check your score as often as you want. It's one of the easiest ways to catch problems early. I check mine every week or so, just to see what's going on.
2. "You should carry a balance to build credit"
Again, carrying a balance doesn't build credit any faster -- it can actually hurt it, and costs you real money in interest in the meantime.
Your credit score is based on whether you pay on time and how much of your available credit you're using, not on carrying debt month to month. Paying your statement in full every month builds your history just as well while saving you money.
If you're already in debt, I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It comes with one of the longest intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers that you'll find, giving you plenty of time to pay off debt interest-free.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. "A higher income helps your credit score"
Your paycheck doesn't factor into your credit score at all. Credit scoring models only look at how you manage credit: payment history, amounts owed, credit age, credit mix, and new inquiries.
Income matters when a lender decides whether to approve you for a card, but it never shows up in the score itself. That's why someone earning $40,000 a year can have better credit than someone earning $400,000.
4. "Your credit score is single number"
You actually have several credit scores, not one. FICO and VantageScore use different formulas, and each of the three credit bureaus -- Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion -- can show a slightly different number depending on what's been reported to them.
That's normal, and it's why the score you see from a free app might not match what a lender pulls. Don't panic over small gaps between scores; look at the trend instead.
5. "Closing an old credit card helps your score"
The opposite is true here -- closing an old card can actually hurt you.
Shutting down an account you're not using shrinks your total available credit. That pushes up your credit utilization ratio -- a big factor in your score. It also shortens your average credit age over time, since that closed account eventually stops counting toward your history.
Unless the card charges an annual fee you can't justify, it's usually smarter to leave it open and just stop using it.
If you want a card you can keep open forever, I recommend something like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) -- it earns 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee, and won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. A 2% flat rate is one of the best you'll find, and you can hold onto this card for years at no cost to you.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
6. "One late payment ruins your score forever"
A single late payment fades over time, and won't tank your score for good. It might hurt a lot at first, but the effect shrinks as time goes on, assuming you make on-time payments afterward.
Late payments stay on your report for up to seven years, but lenders weigh recent behavior most heavily. Get back on track and stay there, and that one slip stops mattering a lot faster than you'd think.
Once you've cleared that up, you'll want to make sure you've picked the right card for you. If you're in the market, our roundup of the best credit cards of 2026 breaks down options for every type of spender.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.