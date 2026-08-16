Do You Believe These 6 Credit Score Myths? It Could Be Costing You

There's plenty of "common knowledge" about credit scores that isn't actually so common. And believing the wrong myths can quietly be hurting you.

The average credit score in the U.S. sits at 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you're well below that, there might be a few things that are worth clearing up.

Here are six credit card myths to be aware of -- and the truth behind them.

1. "Checking your own credit score can lower it"

Checking your credit score never lowers it. That's because looking up your own score counts as a "soft inquiry," and soft inquiries have zero impact on your credit.

It's only "hard inquiries" -- the kind lenders run when you apply for a loan or credit card -- that can knock a few points off your score, and even then, the dip is usually small and temporary.

Check your score as often as you want. It's one of the easiest ways to catch problems early. I check mine every week or so, just to see what's going on.

2. "You should carry a balance to build credit"

Again, carrying a balance doesn't build credit any faster -- it can actually hurt it, and costs you real money in interest in the meantime.

Your credit score is based on whether you pay on time and how much of your available credit you're using, not on carrying debt month to month. Paying your statement in full every month builds your history just as well while saving you money.