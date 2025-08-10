Do You Eat Food or Drive a Car? Here's the Best Cash Back Card for You
If you're like most people and spend lots of money on food and fuel, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express should be on your radar. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with some of the best cash back rates on everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and streaming services. You'll earn tons of rewards without needing to track rotating bonus categories, and you'll do it all for a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
I've been writing about credit card products for years now, and can confidently say that the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is one of the best out there. Keep reading to learn why we named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the best grocery card of 2025.
Earn more where it matters most
Here's what you'll get when you use the Amex Blue Cash Preferred:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit -- no need to activate bonus categories or guess how much your points are worth.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). That bonus more than makes up for the cost of your annual fee for the first three years (and then some), and that's before you factor in all the other rewards you'll be earning.




Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
A great fit for families, commuters, and streamers
This card is best if you're looking to earn rewards on groceries and gas (and if you spend a lot on streaming services). If that sounds like you, you're probably leaving money on the table if you haven't applied.
It's especially great for families who spend a lot on groceries. If you spent $500 a month on groceries, you'd earn $360 in cash back each year in that category alone. So even after the annual feel kicks in for year two, you'd still be coming out well ahead.
Is the Amex Blue Cash Preferred right for you?
If you spend a lot on groceries and gas -- and want simple rewards -- the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a great option.
You'll earn top-tier rates on essentials like food, fuel, and even streaming, with no points to track or categories to activate. If you want a cash back card that pays you back for the things you already buy, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat.
Our Research Expert
