Do You Eat Food or Drive a Car? Here's the Best Cash Back Card for You

If you're like most people and spend lots of money on food and fuel, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express should be on your radar. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with some of the best cash back rates on everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and streaming services. You'll earn tons of rewards without needing to track rotating bonus categories, and you'll do it all for a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

I've been writing about credit card products for years now, and can confidently say that the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is one of the best out there. Keep reading to learn why we named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the best grocery card of 2025.

Earn more where it matters most

Here's what you'll get when you use the Amex Blue Cash Preferred:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) 1% cash back on other purchases

on other purchases Terms apply

Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit -- no need to activate bonus categories or guess how much your points are worth.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply). That bonus more than makes up for the cost of your annual fee for the first three years (and then some), and that's before you factor in all the other rewards you'll be earning.