Do You Even Need a Debit Card? The Truth in 2026

Debit cards have been around for upwards of 50 years -- but they've arguably never been less relevant than they are now.

Between credit cards, mobile wallets, and digital payment apps, debit cards are no longer a go-to option for a lot of people. I, for one, haven't used a debit card in a few years.

It's time to ask the question: Do you even need a debit card in 2026? Here's what to know.

Why debit cards used to make sense

Debit cards became popular for a few reasons:

Easy access : They're connected right to your checking account.

: They're connected right to your checking account. Widely accepted : You can use a debit card practically anywhere, especially these days.

: You can use a debit card practically anywhere, especially these days. No risk of overspending : When your checking account runs dry, that's it -- your debit card gets declined (or overdrafts from your savings, usually with a warning). Credit cards, on the other hand, will keep charging you until you reach your credit limit.

: When your checking account runs dry, that's it -- your debit card gets declined (or overdrafts from your savings, usually with a warning). Credit cards, on the other hand, will keep charging you until you reach your credit limit. No interest charges: You can't make a "late payment" on a debit card, so you won't be charged interest or late fees.

The good news is, debit cards still do all of the above. But they still come with a few massive tradeoffs.

The biggest downside: Fraud risk

The main issue with debit cards, by far, is the risk of fraud. That's because if someone steals your debit card info, that's real money taken directly out of your bank account. That means:

Your account balance can drop to $0

You can fall behind on bills and rent payments, hurting your credit

It may take days or weeks to recover funds

Credit cards work differently, since charges aren't immediately pulled from your bank account. Instead, they're added to your account balance, where you can review them before you pay -- and dispute anything that looks wrong.

That extra layer of protection is huge. It's a big reason why people lean on credit cards for all kinds of spending.

Plus: You're missing out on rewards

Most debit cards offer little to no rewards. I know that back in the day, whenever I swiped my Wells Fargo debit card, I got absolutely nothing to show for it.

Meanwhile, the best credit cards offer:

3% back or more in given spending categories

1% back or more on all purchases

purchases Welcome bonuses worth hundreds of dollars or more

Simple example: Let's say you spent $1,500 a month with a 2% cash back card. That comes out to $30 a month in rewards, or $360 a year, all for using the right card when you pay.

Best of all, lots of my favorite credit cards have no annual fee, so you can start getting value out of them from day one.

Ready to save hundreds of dollars a year with ease? See our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now.

Mobile wallets and apps are replacing them

These days, some people hardly use a physical card at all, debit or otherwise. Instead, they use mobile wallets like Apple Pay, payment apps like Venmo or Cash App, or "buy now, pay later services" for big purchases.

You can often link these tools to a credit card or bank account. But the debit "card" itself is no longer a part of the experience.

When a debit card still makes sense

Despite everything I've said -- debit cards aren't useless. They still serve a few key roles, like:

ATM access: You'll need a debit card to withdraw cash from most ATMs. Budget control: If you struggle with overspending, debit cards can act as a hard limit. A backup payment option: They're rare, but some places still prefer debit or don't accept credit cards. You can also avoid credit card fees when they come up.

Of course, for most people, the ideal setup isn't "just debit" or "just credit." It's both.

Here's how I think of it: Use your credit card to earn rewards on everyday spending, up to a point. Make sure you only spend what you can pay off in full each month. Then, just keep a debit card in your back pocket (literally) for ATM access and emergencies.

This way, you get the best of both worlds: The fraud protection and rewards of credit cards, plus the peace of mind of a single debit card as a backup.

Want to see all the ways you can save on travel and more? See our list of the best credit cards available today to get started.