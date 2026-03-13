Do You Qualify for the Amex Platinum's Biggest Welcome Offer? Here's How to Find Out

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most talked-about premium travel cards out there. It comes stacked with perks, airport lounge access, and statement credits worth well over $3,000 annually. Terms apply.

And the welcome bonus offer can be pretty huge, too.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

You can find out exactly what you're eligible for -- before you commit -- and it won't cost you a single credit score point.

How to check your welcome bonus offer eligibility (no credit score impact)

American Express has an "Apply with Confidence" feature. This basically lets you begin an application and know a) if you'll be approved for the card and b) the tailored welcome bonus offer you'll be eligible for before you finalize anything.

There's no credit impact or harm to your score to begin. Only accepting the card terms and moving forward with the full application triggers the hard inquiry.

That's a pretty consumer-friendly setup, and it means there's no real downside to checking your offer.