Do You Qualify for the Amex Platinum's Biggest Welcome Offer? Here's How to Find Out
The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most talked-about premium travel cards out there. It comes stacked with perks, airport lounge access, and statement credits worth well over $3,000 annually. Terms apply.
And the welcome bonus offer can be pretty huge, too.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
You can find out exactly what you're eligible for -- before you commit -- and it won't cost you a single credit score point.
How to check your welcome bonus offer eligibility (no credit score impact)
American Express has an "Apply with Confidence" feature. This basically lets you begin an application and know a) if you'll be approved for the card and b) the tailored welcome bonus offer you'll be eligible for before you finalize anything.
There's no credit impact or harm to your score to begin. Only accepting the card terms and moving forward with the full application triggers the hard inquiry.
That's a pretty consumer-friendly setup, and it means there's no real downside to checking your offer.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
How far do 175,000 Membership Rewards points actually go?
Membership Rewards points are generally valued at around $0.01 each per Motley Fool Money's valuation. But each point can stretch further if you snag a promotion or transfer to other travel rewards programs.
So you're looking at a minimum of $1,750 in travel value from the max offer.
Here's what that could realistically look like:
- A round-trip business class flight to Europe (100,000-150,000 points when transferred to partners like Air France or ANA)
- Four to five domestic round-trip flights
- Several nights at a luxury hotel in Tokyo
- $1,750 value towards any travel bookings via Amex Travel
The sweet spot is usually transferring points to airline or hotel partners to score a limited-time deal.
Another cool thing: Membership Rewards points never expire, as long as your account stays active. So if you want to save up points for a huge redemption, you can without worry of points disappearing.
Is the Platinum Card® worth the annual fee?
The annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), which makes a lot of people close the tab immediately -- and honestly, that's the right call for some folks who would fare better with a mainstream travel rewards card.
But for the right person, the Platinum Card®'s credits can more than cover the fee. Here's a quick snapshot of top benefits:
- $600 in hotel credits (via Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel; THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $400 Resy credit ($100 per quarter at eligible U.S. restaurants)
- $300 digital entertainment credit (Disney+, Hulu, NYT, WSJ, and more)
- $300 lululemon credit ($75 per quarter)
- $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 Uber Cash + up to $120 Uber One credit
- $155 Walmart+ credit
- Access to 1,550+ airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges and Priority Pass
- Terms apply, enrollment may be required
Per Amex, the entire benefits package has over $3,500 in potential value per year.
And if you're eligible for a top welcome bonus offer, the first year value can be way bigger.
Start by checking your welcome bonus offer
If you're on the fence about this card, you don't have to decide blind.
Starting an application lets you see your exact welcome bonus offer before you commit. And if it's not what you hoped for, you can walk away clean.
But if it's strong and a good chunk of the benefits already line up with your lifestyle, this could be a great card for you.
Learn more in our full card review here and apply with confidence.
