Does Closing a Credit Card Really Hurt Your Score? Here's the Truth

Somewhere along the way, a rumor started that closing an old credit card was basically financial self-sabotage. I hear it constantly.

Here's what I know after reviewing credit cards for a living: the fear is mostly overblown. Closing a card can nudge your score, but it rarely craters it. And sometimes, closing one is exactly the right move.

Here's what you need to know before canceling an old card.

The two things closing a card actually affects

Your credit score has a lot of moving parts, but closing a card really only touches two of them.

The first is average account age. This one surprises people: a closed account in good standing stays on your credit report for 10 years. It keeps counting toward your average account age the entire time, so the immediate impact on that part of your score is minimal.

The second is your credit utilization ratio. This is the percentage of your available credit you're currently using. When you close a card, that available credit goes away, so your utilization ratio immediately ticks up. If you're carrying balances elsewhere or you're closing a card with a big limit, that uptick in utilization can temporarily ding your score.

The good news is: Any credit score dip from closing a card tends to be short-lived. Credit scores recover with good long-term usage -- which matters way more than a single account decision.

When closing a card actually makes sense

Keeping a card open just to protect your score is a strategy that can backfire. If a card charges an annual fee and you never use it, you're just throwing money away. Unused cards can also be harder to track for fraud.

It's completely normal to open and close cards throughout your financial life. Your score is built to withstand it -- especially if your overall credit profile is healthy.

If you're closing a card because you outgrew it, that's not a mistake. That's just your financial life evolving.

The move worth making before you close

If the card you're closing was your highest-limit card, consider opening a new one to replace it. That will help keep your total available credit stable and your utilization in check.

And if you're closing because the card just isn't rewarding you anymore -- that's honestly a great reason to upgrade. The right rewards card can put real money back in your pocket every year, whether that's cash back on groceries, travel points, or a welcome offer that pays for itself fast.

The bottom line

Closing a credit card is rarely the financial disaster people expect. The 10-year rule protects your account age longer than most people realize, and a healthy pattern of responsible use matters far more than any single account decision.

If the real issue is that your current card isn't pulling its weight, that's worth fixing. Browse our top rewards cards for 2026 and find one that actually works for you.