Don't Miss Out on This 21-Month 0% Intro APR Offer

Carrying credit card debt is expensive. The average interest rate on credit cards is over 21% right now, according to the Federal Reserve. That means if you're only making minimum payments, most of your money is going toward interest instead of chipping away at the balance.

That's why a card offering a long 0% intro APR window is a big deal. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives new cardholders a 0% intro APR offer for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR) -- that lasts nearly two full years.

For anyone trying to catch up, this is one of the longest no-interest offers on the market today.

A long intro APR period

I've reviewed a lot of credit cards over the years, and this one is an outlier.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's headline feature is its intro APR offer: Get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. (An ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.) Very few cards match that length.

To qualify for the intro APR on balance transfers, you need to move the balance within 120 days of opening the account. That gives you some flexibility if you're still deciding which balances to roll over.

There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, but the interest you save almost always outweighs that cost -- especially if you're rolling over high-rate debt.

How much interest can you save?

Say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 21% interest. If you keep paying it down at $300 a month, here's what happens:

Staying put: It would take you 25 months to wipe out your balance, and you'd shell out about $1,449 in interest along the way.

It would take you 25 months to wipe out your balance, and you'd shell out about $1,449 in interest along the way. Transferring to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: You'd pay a one-time $300 balance transfer fee (5% of $6,000). But with a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (and 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after), every payment goes straight toward the principal. You'd pay $0 in interest and be completely debt-free after 21 months.

That's the power of a long 0% intro APR offer. It gives you breathing room to attack your debt without interest working against you.