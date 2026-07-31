Don't Miss Out: The 3 Fastest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses to Earn Right Now

A "fast" welcome offer is one you can earn quickly with regular spending. When the minimum spend is just $500 or $1,000, most people clear it without changing how they shop.

The three cards below have easy welcome offers, and they are long-term keepers too. They pay cash back or travel rewards, charge no annual fee, and are ones I'd recommend to a friend to carry.

Americans earn more than $40 billion in credit card rewards every year, according to Motley Fool Money research. A welcome offer is the fastest slice of that you will ever collect.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: $200 cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026. It pays a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, so there are no categories to track and no quarters to activate.

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Earning $200 back on $500 of spending in the first 3 months is an easy 40% return. My wife and I could clear that with just a couple grocery store trips for our family of four. And since it has a $0 annual fee, nothing eats into the rewards.

Who it's best for: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is best for anyone who loves simplicity and wants to use one credit card for most of their purchases. For most household budgets with spending split across a wide range of categories, a flat rate card like this will out-earn a category rewards or travel card.