Don't Miss Out: The Fastest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus to Earn Right Now

Published on April 21, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

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Most credit card sign-up bonuses make you spend $1,000 or more to earn them. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) asks for just $500.

That's not a typo. Five hundred dollars in the first 3 months gets you $250 cash back -- a 50% return on the minimum spend. There might not be another competitive card that comes close to that ratio right now.

If you've been waiting for the right time to open a cash back card, that very well could be right now. But the window for this deal closes at 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026.

Why the spending threshold matters

Sign-up offers get compared by their dollar value, but comparing by spend requirements is probably better.

A $250 bonus that requires $500 in spending within 3 months is a much better deal than a $500 bonus that requires $5,000 in spending. And stretching your spending to hit a bonus threshold costs money, either in purchases you didn't need or in carrying a balance to get there.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® avoids that problem entirely. The spending works out to roughly $167 a month. That's one monthly grocery run for most households. One tank of gas and a few weekday lunches. You probably hit it without thinking about it.

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Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time Offer

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

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    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

What the card earns after the bonus

A fast bonus on a card you stop using isn't a good deal, but this one's worth keeping.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases -- and it has no annual fee. That 3% on dining is competitive with cards that charge $95 a year. The 1.5% floor on everything else means you're never leaving money on the table on a random purchase.

There's also a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR kicks in after that. If you're financing something in the next year or struggling to kick that final bit of credit card debt, that's a powerful window.

Need more time? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards available now.

How this fits into a bigger setup

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also slots into the Chase ecosystem cleanly if you ever want to go further. If you already have a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your points and use them in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal where they could be worth more by redeeming through transfer partners or using the Chase Points Boost feature.

You don't need to do any of that to get value here. The card works fine on its own. But it's worth knowing the option exists.

Apply if

You want a cash back card with a welcome offer you'll actually earn. The $500 spending threshold is the lowest on any competitive offer right now, the ongoing rewards rate is strong, and there's no annual fee pulling against you. The bonus alone is worth the application.

Learn more and decide if you want to apply right here from our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.