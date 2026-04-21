Don't Miss Out: The Fastest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus to Earn Right Now

Most credit card sign-up bonuses make you spend $1,000 or more to earn them. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) asks for just $500.

That's not a typo. Five hundred dollars in the first 3 months gets you $250 cash back -- a 50% return on the minimum spend. There might not be another competitive card that comes close to that ratio right now.

If you've been waiting for the right time to open a cash back card, that very well could be right now. But the window for this deal closes at 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026.

Why the spending threshold matters

Sign-up offers get compared by their dollar value, but comparing by spend requirements is probably better.

A $250 bonus that requires $500 in spending within 3 months is a much better deal than a $500 bonus that requires $5,000 in spending. And stretching your spending to hit a bonus threshold costs money, either in purchases you didn't need or in carrying a balance to get there.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® avoids that problem entirely. The spending works out to roughly $167 a month. That's one monthly grocery run for most households. One tank of gas and a few weekday lunches. You probably hit it without thinking about it.