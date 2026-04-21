Don't Miss Out: The Fastest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus to Earn Right Now
Most credit card sign-up bonuses make you spend $1,000 or more to earn them. But the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) asks for just $500.
That's not a typo. Five hundred dollars in the first 3 months gets you $250 cash back -- a 50% return on the minimum spend. There might not be another competitive card that comes close to that ratio right now.
If you've been waiting for the right time to open a cash back card, that very well could be right now. But the window for this deal closes at 9 a.m. EST on April 30, 2026.
Why the spending threshold matters
Sign-up offers get compared by their dollar value, but comparing by spend requirements is probably better.
A $250 bonus that requires $500 in spending within 3 months is a much better deal than a $500 bonus that requires $5,000 in spending. And stretching your spending to hit a bonus threshold costs money, either in purchases you didn't need or in carrying a balance to get there.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® avoids that problem entirely. The spending works out to roughly $167 a month. That's one monthly grocery run for most households. One tank of gas and a few weekday lunches. You probably hit it without thinking about it.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What the card earns after the bonus
A fast bonus on a card you stop using isn't a good deal, but this one's worth keeping.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases -- and it has no annual fee. That 3% on dining is competitive with cards that charge $95 a year. The 1.5% floor on everything else means you're never leaving money on the table on a random purchase.
There's also a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR kicks in after that. If you're financing something in the next year or struggling to kick that final bit of credit card debt, that's a powerful window.
Need more time? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards available now.
How this fits into a bigger setup
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also slots into the Chase ecosystem cleanly if you ever want to go further. If you already have a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your points and use them in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal where they could be worth more by redeeming through transfer partners or using the Chase Points Boost feature.
You don't need to do any of that to get value here. The card works fine on its own. But it's worth knowing the option exists.
Apply if
You want a cash back card with a welcome offer you'll actually earn. The $500 spending threshold is the lowest on any competitive offer right now, the ongoing rewards rate is strong, and there's no annual fee pulling against you. The bonus alone is worth the application.
Learn more and decide if you want to apply right here from our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.