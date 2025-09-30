Don't Wait: Earn $200 in Bonus Cash With This No-Annual-Fee Card
Want to make an easy $200? With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you can do just that -- while earning with one of the best cash rewards cards on the market.
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months of card ownership. You'll also enjoy 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- all for a $0 annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2025.
Here's why now's the time to apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
The easiest $200 you'll ever earn
Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in 3 months. Most people can easily hit that with everyday spending on things like groceries and gas.
Once you do, the $200 cash rewards will be automatically added to your account. That's a solid bonus with one of the lowest spending thresholds out there, which makes it a great option for budgets of all sizes.
Ready to start earning your $200 cash rewards? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Other reasons to love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
I have (and love) the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself -- it's one of two credit cards I use almost every day. Here's why:
2% cash rewards on all purchases
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll earn a 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases. No categories to memorize, no hoops to jump through -- just solid rewards on everything you buy.
That kind of straightforward value is hard to beat. A 2% flat rate is one of the highest on the market, and you don't even have to pay an annual fee to get it. Check out this list of our favorite flat-rate cash back cards for more options.
0% intro APR offer
Looking to pay off a big purchase or existing debt? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has you covered there, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. (A go-to 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
There's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5, so you'll have to factor that in if you're planning on moving debt. Still, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great option if you want a 0% intro APR alongside solid rewards.
Other perks
Finally, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers cellphone protection (up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card, a $25 deductible applies), plus Visa Signature® benefits like travel and emergency assistance services.
These benefits are nothing to write home about, but they are nice perks for a card without an annual fee.
Apply today and get a $200 cash rewards bonus
Spend just $500 in 3 months. With unlimited cash rewards and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is hard to beat.
It's my favorite credit card in my wallet, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. And with an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, now's definitely the time to apply.
