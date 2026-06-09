Don't Want to Pay the Amex Business Platinum's Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is genuinely one of the best business cards out there: airport lounge access, solid earning rates, a mountain of statement credits. Terms apply. But an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a lot to ask, and not every business owner can justify it.
Luckily, if you're looking for great perks without that kind of commitment, there are plenty of options. Here are three of my favorite business cards to check out if you don't want to pay the Amex Business Platinum Card's annual fee.
1. American Express® Business Gold Card: For business owners who still want valuable perks
If you like the idea of an Amex business card but can't justify $895 a year (see rates and fees), the American Express® Business Gold Card is a natural step down.
The $375 annual fee (see rates and fees) is still a bit hefty, but you'll get more than enough valuable perks to make up for it:
- $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions
- $240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores. Enrollment required.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.
- Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
For a business with concentrated spending in a couple of categories, the 4X earning rate can absolutely justify the fee on its own. Add it perks like the ChatGPT credit, and it makes for a much easier sell than the Amex Business Platinum Card.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
2. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card: For strong rewards at a reasonable price
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a $95 annual fee -- $800 less than the Amex Business Platinum Card's -- and still delivers as a legitimately strong business card for travel.
You'll get:
- 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year
- 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
The 3X categories are capped at $150,000 in combined purchases per year, which is plenty of room for most small businesses. Also, your points can be transferred to Chase partners like Hyatt, United, and Southwest so you can squeeze even more value out of them.
If you want strong earning rates without all the bells and whistles, the Chase Ink Business Preferred is worth a look. It's also got a great welcome offer to sweeten the deal.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
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This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
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- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
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- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: For simplified business spending
Want a card that earns solid rewards without having to track any bonus categories whatsoever? If so, I recommend the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).
For no annual fee, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no caps. It's particularly great if your spending is spread across lots of different categories, or you just want to simplify your card strategy.
If you pair it with the Chase Ink Business Preferred or one of Chase's personal Sapphire cards, you can convert your cash back into transferable Ultimate Rewards points. That makes it a viable option if you want to get more into the travel rewards space down the road.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here