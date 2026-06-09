Don't Want to Pay the Amex Business Platinum's Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Great Alternatives

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is genuinely one of the best business cards out there: airport lounge access, solid earning rates, a mountain of statement credits. Terms apply. But an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a lot to ask, and not every business owner can justify it.

Luckily, if you're looking for great perks without that kind of commitment, there are plenty of options. Here are three of my favorite business cards to check out if you don't want to pay the Amex Business Platinum Card's annual fee.

1. American Express® Business Gold Card: For business owners who still want valuable perks

If you like the idea of an Amex business card but can't justify $895 a year (see rates and fees), the American Express® Business Gold Card is a natural step down.

The $375 annual fee (see rates and fees) is still a bit hefty, but you'll get more than enough valuable perks to make up for it:

$300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions

$240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores. Enrollment required.

Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores. Enrollment required. $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.

Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card. Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases

4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)

on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter) 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™

on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ Terms apply; enrollment may be required

For a business with concentrated spending in a couple of categories, the 4X earning rate can absolutely justify the fee on its own. Add it perks like the ChatGPT credit, and it makes for a much easier sell than the Amex Business Platinum Card.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.