Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Cards That Won't Break the Bank

The American Express Platinum Card® just got a refresh… and a price hike. As of October 2025, the annual fee is now $895 (see rates and fees), up from $695, making it one of the most expensive cards on the market.

Sure, it comes with new travel perks, lifestyle credits, and all that jazz. But let's be real: unless it saves you money on things you were going to buy anyway, that price tag is hard to justify.

So if you're looking for alternative cards that still give you strong rewards, great protections, or just a better bang for your buck, here are three cards I'd recommend instead.

1. American Express® Gold Card: The foodie's favorite

If you still like the idea of earning Membership Rewards points (and want to stay in the Amex ecosystem), the American Express® Gold Card is a killer option.

The annual fee is $325 (see rates and fees) -- a chunk, but way more manageable than $895 -- and it gives you a ton of food and travel value in return.

Here's what you get:

$120/year in Uber Cash ($10/month)

$120/year in dining credits at select restaurants and delivery services

$100 in Resy credits for upscale dining

$100 hotel credit for stays of 2+ nights through The Hotel Collection

$84 in Dunkin' credits ($7 monthly)

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

You also earn Membership Rewards points for all your spending:

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

If you eat, travel, or order takeout even semi-regularly, you'll easily offset that annual fee. It's one of the few cards I've seen actually pay for itself through everyday spending.