Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most lavish cards out there -- but unfortunately, it's got an annual fee to match.

The yearly cost of the Platinum Card®: $895 (see rates and fees), one of the highest annual fees you'll find. If that's too rich for your blood, you're not alone -- and there are plenty of less expensive cards that can still offer plenty of value.

Here are three cards worth applying for if you're not up for the pricey American Express Platinum Card®.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a longtime travel card crowdpleaser, no matter how often you fly. For just $95 a year, you'll get a $50 annual hotel credit, solid earning rates, great travel protections, and more.

The list of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card perks includes:

A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

If you want a sturdy travel card that doesn't break the bank, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great starting point.