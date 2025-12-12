Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives
The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most lavish cards out there -- but unfortunately, it's got an annual fee to match.
The yearly cost of the Platinum Card®: $895 (see rates and fees), one of the highest annual fees you'll find. If that's too rich for your blood, you're not alone -- and there are plenty of less expensive cards that can still offer plenty of value.
Here are three cards worth applying for if you're not up for the pricey American Express Platinum Card®.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a longtime travel card crowdpleaser, no matter how often you fly. For just $95 a year, you'll get a $50 annual hotel credit, solid earning rates, great travel protections, and more.
The list of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card perks includes:
- A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
If you want a sturdy travel card that doesn't break the bank, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great starting point.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. American Express® Gold Card
For a less expensive card that's still in the Amex lineup, the American Express® Gold Card is a good option. Its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) is less than half that of the Platinum Card®'s, and you can help cover it with benefits like:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash ($10 monthly for rides or delivery orders in the U.S.)
- $120 in annual dining credits at select partners ($10 monthly)
- $100 in annual Resy credits for dining at eligible U.S. restaurants
- $100 hotel credit on stays of two nights or more at The Hotel Collection properties booked through AmexTravel.com
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits ($7 monthly)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That's more than $500 in annual credits on restaurants, ridesharing, and hotels. You'll also get the following earning rates:
- 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
-
- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
3. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Finally, if you want a valuable travel card without the price tag, you can't top a card with no annual fee. That's the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
Perks of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card include:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- Cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card definitely doesn't come with the bells and whistles of the Platinum Card®. But the fact that is has no annual fee sets it apart from most competitors -- even the valuable Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card carries a $95 price tag.
If you're looking to travel in style without spending a dime on annual fees, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is absolutely worth a look.
Check out our full list of the best travel cards to compare more options.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here