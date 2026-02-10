Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives

The American Express Platinum Card®'s $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a lot of money to pay for a credit card.

The good news is you can still get strong travel rewards, lounge access, and flexible redemptions without paying nearly $900 a year.

Here are three solid alternatives that cover a lot of what people actually want from the Platinum Card®, at a much lower cost.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)

If your main hesitation with the Platinum Card® is cost versus simplicity, this is the cleanest swap.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) gives you premium-level benefits without the coupon-book feel.

Why it works

$300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel plus a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus every year, starting on your first anniversary help offset most of the fee.

Unlimited lounge access at 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™.

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel.

Flat-rate 2X miles on all other purchases, no category tracking required.

This card is ideal if you want something that feels premium but behaves predictably. You spend, you earn, you redeem. No reminders needed.