Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives
The American Express Platinum Card®'s $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a lot of money to pay for a credit card.
The good news is you can still get strong travel rewards, lounge access, and flexible redemptions without paying nearly $900 a year.
Here are three solid alternatives that cover a lot of what people actually want from the Platinum Card®, at a much lower cost.
1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)
If your main hesitation with the Platinum Card® is cost versus simplicity, this is the cleanest swap.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) gives you premium-level benefits without the coupon-book feel.
Why it works
- $300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel plus a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus every year, starting on your first anniversary help offset most of the fee.
- Unlimited lounge access at 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™.
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel.
- Flat-rate 2X miles on all other purchases, no category tracking required.
This card is ideal if you want something that feels premium but behaves predictably. You spend, you earn, you redeem. No reminders needed.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Annual fee: $95
If the Platinum Card® feels like overkill, this is often where people land.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) doesn't try to impress you with luxury. It just quietly delivers value.
Why it works
- Strong earning on travel, dining, and everyday spending.
- Flexible Ultimate Rewards points that transfer to valuable airline and hotel partners.
- A $50 annual hotel credit that helps shrink the already-low fee.
This card makes sense if you travel a few times a year and want rewards that are easy to use and easy to justify.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Annual fee: $0
If paying any annual fee feels unnecessary, this card is worth a look.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) covers a surprising number of everyday categories while keeping things simple.
Why it works
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.
- No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
- Straightforward rewards without premium-card pressure.
You won't get airport lounge access or luxury perks here. What you do get is consistent earning on the stuff you already pay for.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Which one makes the most sense?
It comes down to how you actually travel and spend.
- Choose the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) if you want premium perks without premium complexity.
- Choose Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card if you want flexible points and a low, easy-to-justify fee.
- Choose the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card if you want solid rewards with zero commitment.
The American Express Platinum Card® can be great. But it only wins if you're actively using its credits.
If you're not, one of these three travel card alternatives will likely feel lighter, simpler, and easier to live with year after year.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here