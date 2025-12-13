Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives

When the American Express Platinum Card® refreshed a couple months back, it pushed the card just a little too far out of reach for a lot of folks. The new $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a huge turnoff. And honestly, I get it.

It's all good though. There are still a ton of credit cards that offer killer travel rewards and perks without making you pay through the nose.

If you want strong earning rates, premium(ish) benefits, and more flexibility, here are three great cards that might be a better fit.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: $0 annual fee

If you're looking to ditch annual fees completely, check out the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

It earns a high rewards rate on categories most people already spend on, and has an easy welcome bonus for new cardholders.

Here's an overview of the benefits:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

Cellphone protection up to $600 (subject to a $25 deductible)

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening; a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after

One cool thing I like about this card is that you don't have to use a special travel portal to earn those 3X points. Whether you book directly with an airline, snag a hotel deal on your favorite site, or use a third-party app -- all travel-coded spending counts, so you're never locked in or missing out on better prices.

There's also a welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

And again, no annual fee, so any points you rack up are just gravy.