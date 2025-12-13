Don't Want to Pay the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee? Here Are 3 Good Alternatives
When the American Express Platinum Card® refreshed a couple months back, it pushed the card just a little too far out of reach for a lot of folks. The new $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is a huge turnoff. And honestly, I get it.
It's all good though. There are still a ton of credit cards that offer killer travel rewards and perks without making you pay through the nose.
If you want strong earning rates, premium(ish) benefits, and more flexibility, here are three great cards that might be a better fit.
1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: $0 annual fee
If you're looking to ditch annual fees completely, check out the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
It earns a high rewards rate on categories most people already spend on, and has an easy welcome bonus for new cardholders.
Here's an overview of the benefits:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- Cellphone protection up to $600 (subject to a $25 deductible)
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening; a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after
One cool thing I like about this card is that you don't have to use a special travel portal to earn those 3X points. Whether you book directly with an airline, snag a hotel deal on your favorite site, or use a third-party app -- all travel-coded spending counts, so you're never locked in or missing out on better prices.
There's also a welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
And again, no annual fee, so any points you rack up are just gravy.
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: A fan favorite
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is like the old faithful of travel rewards cards. It's reliable, rewarding, and always shows up when you need it.
At $95 per year, it's way less than premium cards but still offers great travel rewards.
On the points side, it earns:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries dining, streaming, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Other card highlights:
- A $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel
- At least one year of DashPass, plus monthly credits for non-restaurant orders
- Travel protections like trip delay reimbursement, primary car rental insurance, and lost baggage coverage
I know many people that use this card as their one and only for all spending, all year long. Since it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, the redemptions are super flexible, and you can transfer them to airlines and hotel partners like Hyatt and United.
This is a great middle-ground card for anyone who wants premium rewards without going full Platinum.
3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Premium perks without the premium pain
If you still want some higher-end perks like airport lounge access, travel credits, and bonus miles, this is your move.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but that number drops fast once you factor in the credits and perks:
- A $300 annual credit for travel booked through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 towards travel)
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges around the world
- Up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
You'll also earn:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
- Plus, your miles are transferable to multiple airline and hotel partners
Heads-up: You'll likely need excellent credit to qualify for this one. But if you can swing it, the value is undeniable.
The bottom line
If the American Express Platinum Card® doesn't fit your budget (or your real lifestyle), no worries! Don't feel pressured to pay a huge annual fee -- especially when there are plenty of rewarding cards out there that might be a better fit.
Whether you want to pay $0 or still get premium perks for under $400, there's an option here that'll likely suit your travel style way better.
Our Research Expert
